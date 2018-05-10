Regulus Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Pipeline Progress

"We are very pleased with the progress being made on advancing our pipeline, including the recent initiation of the multiple ascending dose (MAD) study for RGLS4326; the advancement of two new pre-clinical programs in important areas of unmet need; and the continued advancement of the RG-012 program," said Jay Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regulus. "These two new pre-clinical programs represent attractive areas of development for Regulus beyond our two chronic kidney disease programs."

Pipeline Update

RGLS4326 for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) : As previously announced, a Phase 1 MAD study was recently initiated in healthy volunteers. This trial was initiated based on data from the ongoing Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) trial, in which RGLS4326 has been determined to be well tolerated to date. The Phase 1 SAD study has completed dose escalation and continues in the planned follow-up phase, which is on-track for completion in the second half of 2018. Data from both studies will provide pharmacokinetics and safety data in advance of the Phase 2 proof-of-concept (POC) study estimated for initiation in the second half of 2019.



: As previously announced, a Phase 1 MAD study was recently initiated in healthy volunteers. This trial was initiated based on data from the ongoing Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) trial, in which RGLS4326 has been determined to be well tolerated to date. The Phase 1 SAD study has completed dose escalation and continues in the planned follow-up phase, which is on-track for completion in the second half of 2018. Data from both studies will provide pharmacokinetics and safety data in advance of the Phase 2 proof-of-concept (POC) study estimated for initiation in the second half of 2019. Pre-clinical programs : Based on robust human in vitro data and murine in vivo data, the Company announced today it is advancing programs in Hepatitis B virus and immunology (targets undisclosed).



: Based on robust human in vitro data and murine in vivo data, the Company announced today it is advancing programs in Hepatitis B virus and immunology (targets undisclosed). RG-012 for Alport syndrome: The Phase 2 HERA study is ongoing and data from the Phase 1 renal biopsy study is anticipated by year-end 2018.

Financial Results

Cash Position: As of March 31, 2018, Regulus had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $45.1 million.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $11.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to $15.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The decrease was primarily the result of a reduction in personnel-related costs subsequent to our May 2017 corporate restructuring and the wind-down of clinical activities related to the RG-101 program.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $3.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to $4.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Revenue: Revenue was less than $0.1 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017.

Net Loss: Net loss was $16.0 million, or $0.15 per share (basic and diluted), for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to a net loss of $20.0 million, or $0.38 per share (basic and diluted), for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Conference Call Details

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Selected Financial Information Condensed Statement of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

March 31,

2018

2017



Revenues:









Revenue under strategic alliances $ 18

$ 18 Operating expenses:





Research and development 11,828

15,752 General and administrative 3,773

3,959 Total operating expenses 15,601

19,711 Loss from operations (15,583)

(19,693) Other expense, net (441)

(332) Loss before income taxes (16,024)

(20,025) Income tax (expense) benefit

(1)



4 Net loss $ (16,025)

$ (20,021)











Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.15)

$ (0.38) Weighted average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share:

104,018,273



52,990,383







March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017









Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

$ 45,134

$ 60,074

Total assets

62,079

77,809

Term loan, less debt issuance costs

19,874

19,859

Stockholders' equity



22,876



35,216

