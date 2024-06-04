Regulus Therapeutics Announces Expected Addition to the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced that it expects to be added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the open of US equity markets on Monday, July 1st, according to a preliminary list of additions posted Friday, May 24th.

The annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Tuesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

"The addition of Regulus to the Russell indexes is an achievement that underscores the forward momentum of the company as a whole," said Jay Hagan, Chief Executive Officer of Regulus Therapeutics. "This update is also a reflection of the value of our pipeline, including our RGLS8429 program for the treatment of patients living with ADPKD."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of December 2023, about $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider.

Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, An LSEG Business, comments: "Russell indexes–now in their 40th year–continue to evolve to reflect the dynamic US economy. Annual rebalancing plays a vital role in establishing accurate benchmarks, ensuring they correctly mirror their designated market segments and remain unbiased in terms of size and style."

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

