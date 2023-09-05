Regulus Therapeutics Announces Participation at Two Healthcare Investment Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced that the Company will host investor meetings at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, and present and host meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investor Conference.

Details are as follows:

  • Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference taking place September 6-8, 2023, at the Encore Boston Harbor in Boston, MA
  • H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 11-13, 2023, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY
    • Jay Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regulus, will give a live presentation on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The live presentation and replay for the H.C. Wainwright conference will be available under "Events and Presentations" through the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.regulusrx.com/events and archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Regulus

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate in the microRNA field. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in San Diego, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this presentation regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements associated with the Company's RGLS8429 program, the expected timing for initiating clinical studies, potentially achieving therapeutic efficacy and clinical translation for ADPKD patients, the expected timing for reporting topline data, the timing and future occurrence of other preclinical and clinical activities and the expected length of our cash runway. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Regulus' current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the approach we are taking to discover and develop drugs is novel and may never lead to marketable products, preliminary or initial results may not be indicative of future results, preclinical and clinical studies may not be successful, risks related to regulatory review and approval, risks related to our reliance on third-party collaborators and other third parties, risks related to intellectual property, risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs, and the risk additional toxicology data may be negative and our need for additional capital. These and other risks are described in additional detail in Regulus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the "Risk Factors" heading of Regulus' most recently filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Regulus undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

