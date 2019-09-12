Regulus Therapeutics Announces Publication in Nature Communications Identifying RGLS4326 as a Potential Promising Treatment for ADPKD

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc . (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs, today announced that Nature Communications has published an article entitled, "Discovery and preclinical evaluation of anti-miR-17 oligonucleotide RGLS4326 for the treatment of polycystic kidney disease." The article highlights preclinical research that identifies RGLS4326, a first-in-class anti-miR-17 oligonucleotide, as a potential disease-modifying treatment for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) and can be found on-line at http://www.nature.com/ncomms.

"Our successful collaboration between Regulus scientists and Dr. Vishal Patel and his team at UT Southwestern Medical Center represents a major advance in our understanding of the unique mechanism of action of RGLS4326. We believe this collaborative effort has demonstrated that targeting miR-17 may provide therapeutic benefit for ADPKD patients," said Jay Hagan, CEO of Regulus.

About ADPKD

ADPKD, caused by the mutations in the PKD1 or PKD2 genes, is among the most common human monogenic disorders and a leading cause of end-stage renal disease. The disease is characterized by the development of multiple fluid filled cysts primarily in the kidneys, and to a lesser extent in the liver and other organs. Excessive kidney cyst cell proliferation, a central pathological feature, ultimately leads to end-stage renal disease in approximately 50% of ADPKD patients by age 60.

About RGLS4326

RGLS4326 is a novel oligonucleotide designed to inhibit miR-17 and designed to preferentially target the kidney. Preclinical studies with RGLS4326 have demonstrated direct regulation of PKD1 and PKD2 in human ADPKD cyst cells, a reduction in kidney cyst formation, improved kidney weight/body weight ratio, decreased cyst cell proliferation, and preserved kidney function in mouse models of ADPKD.

About Regulus

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in La Jolla, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements associated with the completion of preclinical and clinical activities concerning the RGLS4326 program, including statements regarding the sufficiency of the data resulting from the ongoing or planned preclinical studies required to recommence the clinical studies and the timing of preclinical and clinical activities. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Regulus' current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs, and feedback from the FDA. These and other risks are described in additional detail in Regulus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Regulus undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

