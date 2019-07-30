Regulus Therapeutics Appoints Cris Calsada as Chief Financial Officer

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs, today announced the appointment of Cris Calsada as its new Chief Financial Officer effective August 30, 2019. Ms. Calsada joins Regulus from Sanifit where she has served as Chief Financial Officer since December 2017. Ms. Calsada brings to Regulus' senior management team a unique combination of financial, operational and managerial experience. She has over 20 years of leadership experience in the life sciences and technology industries. Prior to her employment with Sanifit, Ms. Calsada was self-employed as a finance consultant to various life sciences companies. From 2004 until its acquisition in 2015, she served in positions of increasing responsibility with Ambrx, most recently serving as its Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Finance. Prior to Ambrx, she worked for Sony Online Entertainment as its Executive Director of Finance and Controller. Earlier in her career, she practiced as a certified public accountant. Ms. Calsada received a B.S. in Business Administration with emphasis in Accounting from San Diego State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

"We are excited to welcome Cris to the Regulus team," said Jay Hagan CEO of Regulus. "Cris brings a strong track record of execution to the Regulus senior management team and I look forward to working with her as we advance our pipeline of microRNA therapeutics."

"I am privileged and eager to join the Regulus leadership team at such a pivotal time for the business," said Cris Calsada. "The landscape of RNA related therapeutics is evolving at a rapid pace and with its recent financing from a strong investor syndicate, I believe Regulus is well positioned to advance its innovative pipeline."

About Regulus

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in La Jolla, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements associated with the advancement of Regulus' preclinical and clinical activities, including statements regarding the timing of preclinical and clinical activities. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Regulus' current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs, and feedback from the FDA. These and other risks are described in additional detail in Regulus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Regulus undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.regulusrx.com

