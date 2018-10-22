Regulus to Present Data from ATHENA, a Global Natural History of Disease Study for Alport Syndrome, at ASN's Kidney Week 2018

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs, today announced that it will present data from ATHENA, its global natural history of disease study for Alport syndrome, at the American Society of Nephrology's (ASN) Kidney Week 2018 meeting being held October 23-28, 2018 in San Diego, CA.

Poster Presentations October 26, 2018, 10:00AM – 12:00PM:

Abstract 3024711: Quality of Life Changes as Measured with SF-36 in Patients with Alport Syndrome: Results from the ATHENA Natural History Study in Alport Syndrome Patients.

Abstract 3024235: Urine and blood biomarkers correlate with rate of eGFR decline in Alport syndrome.

"We are very proud of the work that has gone into completing this large natural history of disease study for Alport syndrome patients. This study has provided valuable information to better characterize the natural progression of Alport syndrome, which to date has not been well understood. These presentations are the culmination of a significant effort by our network of investigators and study participants together with the team at Regulus to help better define this challenging and rare kidney disorder, and inform future clinical development plans for this disease," said Jay Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regulus.

About the ATHENA Study

The ATHENA study was a natural history of disease study designed to characterize the natural decline of renal function markers such as Glomerular Filtration Rate ("GFR"), creatinine, proteinuria and beta-2 microglobulin, in Alport syndrome patients over time. The data collected from the ATHENA study provided important information about the changes in renal function over time in Alport syndrome patients, which will inform future clinical development plans for this disease.

About Regulus

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate in the microRNA field. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.regulusrx.com.

