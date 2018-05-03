Regulus to Provide First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 10, 2018

Regulus will host a conference call and webcast on May 10, 2018 at 5:00pm Eastern Time to discuss first quarter 2018 financial results and provide a general business update. A live webcast of the call will be available online at www.regulusrx.com. To access the call, please dial (877) 257-8599 (domestic) or (970) 315-0459 (international) and refer to conference ID 8993969. To access the replay of the call, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international), conference ID 8993969. The webcast and telephone replay will be archived on the Company's website following the call.

About Regulus

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing first-in-class drugs targeting microRNAs to treat diseases with significant unmet medical need. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a well-balanced microRNA therapeutics pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate to retain its leadership in the microRNA field. Regulus is advancing several programs in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.regulusrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements associated with the expected ability of Regulus to undertake certain activities and accomplish certain goals (including with respect to development and other activities related to RG-012 or RGLS4326), the projected timeline of clinical development activities, and expectations regarding future therapeutic and commercial potential of Regulus' business plans, technologies and intellectual property related to microRNA therapeutics and biomarkers being discovered and developed by Regulus. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Regulus' current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. These and other risks concerning Regulus' financial position and programs are described in additional detail in Regulus filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Regulus undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regulus-to-provide-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-may-10-2018-300641917.html

SOURCE Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.regulusrx.com

