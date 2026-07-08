Rehab Essentials Becomes Strelis™, Expanding Its Role as the Foundation for Modern Health Professions Education

New brand reflects the company's evolution into a health sciences education technology organization focused on helping universities modernize, deliver, and continuously improve academic programs.

MISSOULA, Mont., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehab Essentials today announced its transition to Strelis™, a new company name and brand that reflects the organization's evolution from a trusted education partner into a health sciences education technology company helping universities modernize, deliver, and continuously improve health professions education.

For more than a decade, Rehab Essentials has partnered with academic institutions to support learner success through educational content, program development, and academic expertise. As the needs of higher education continue to evolve, the company has expanded its capabilities to include strategic consulting, academic program infrastructure, scalable learning systems, and intelligent platform solutions.

Health professions education is entering a new era. Strelis was built to help universities lead it. Post this

"Health professions education is entering a new era," said Joe Brence, Chief Executive Officer of Strelis. "Universities shouldn't have to choose between modernizing their programs and preserving institutional ownership, faculty leadership, academic quality, and learner outcomes. That's the challenge Strelis was built to solve."

As part of the transition, the company is introducing a new product architecture organized around two primary offerings:

Strelis Consulting & Advisory™, providing strategic guidance and implementation support for accreditation, program development, growth, and modernization.

Strelis Solutions™, delivering academic program infrastructure through:

Strelis Courses ™

Strelis Programs ™

Strelis Complete ™

Strelis Intelliview™

The company also announced plans for the upcoming launch of Strelis Intelliview, a learning intelligence solution that extends the company's vision of helping universities continuously improve health professions education. Designed to provide greater visibility into learner engagement, mastery, and academic program performance, Intelliview transforms learning data into actionable insight that helps institutions strengthen learner outcomes and make more informed academic decisions. Intelliview is expected to launch later this year and will support both existing Strelis solutions and standalone institutional deployments.

"The future of health professions education requires more than content alone," said Joe Brence. "Institutions need connected systems that help them launch, scale, and continuously improve programs with confidence. Our evolution to Strelis reflects that broader vision."

The company will continue to support existing customers, academic programs, faculty, and institutional partners throughout the transition.

About Strelis

Strelis (formerly Rehab Essentials) is a health sciences education technology company helping universities modernize, deliver, and continuously improve academic programs through strategic consulting, scalable learning systems, and intelligent platform solutions.

Its solutions combine expert advisory services, academic program infrastructure, embedded assessments, LMS-ready content, and real-time learning intelligence to help institutions improve learner outcomes, expand program capacity, and operate with greater visibility and confidence.

For more information, visit strelis.com

SOURCE Strelis (formerly Rehab Essentials)