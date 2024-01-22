Rehabilitation Equipment Global Market to Showcase Growth at a CAGR of ~5% by 2028, Examines DelveInsight

The increasing demand for rehabilitation equipment is driven by several factors, including a growing number of accidents, injuries, and falls. Additionally, rising awareness about rehabilitation equipment, recovery, and therapy, along with advancements in technology and the introduction of new products, are contributing to the growth of the rehabilitation equipment market. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

DelveInsight's Rehabilitation Equipment Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading rehabilitation equipment companies' market shares, challenges, market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Rehabilitation Equipment Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global rehabilitation equipment market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global rehabilitation equipment market during the forecast period. Notable rehabilitation equipment companies such as Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Ekso Bionics, Dynatronics Corporation, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS INC., Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment, Hill-Rom Services INC., Hospital Equipment Mfg. Co., ULS Robotics Co. Ltd, ReWalk Robotics, Marsi Bionics SL, Roma Medical Aids Ltd, Maddak, Inc., India Medico Instruments, and several others, are currently operating in the rehabilitation equipment market.

and several others, are currently operating in the rehabilitation equipment market. In April 2023 , Rehabilitation robotics company Harmonic Bionics announced that the company registered their flagship exoskeleton Harmony SHR™ with the FDA as a Class II 510(k)-exempt device. Harmony SHR™ is an upper extremity robotic rehabilitation system that works with a patient's scapulohumeral rhythm (SHR) to enable natural, comprehensive therapy for both arms. As an upper extremity exercise device, Harmony SHR may assist in the treatment of upper body movement impairments, including neurological injury, neuromuscular disease, musculoskeletal disease, musculoskeletal rehabilitation post-procedure (rotator cuff tear, etc.), and upper limb prosthetic/transplant rehab.

announced that the company registered their flagship exoskeleton Harmony SHR™ with the FDA as a Class II 510(k)-exempt device. Harmony SHR™ is an upper extremity robotic rehabilitation system that works with a patient's scapulohumeral rhythm (SHR) to enable natural, comprehensive therapy for both arms. As an upper extremity exercise device, Harmony SHR may assist in the treatment of upper body movement impairments, including neurological injury, neuromuscular disease, musculoskeletal disease, musculoskeletal rehabilitation post-procedure (rotator cuff tear, etc.), and upper limb prosthetic/transplant rehab. In September 2022 , Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. and MELTIN MMI announced an agreement regarding a marketing alliance in Japan for the MELTz® Hand Rehabilitation System, where the two companies jointly developed and for which MELTIN has obtained medical device certification as manufacturer and distributor. MELTz® is a medical device that takes advantage of bio-signal processing and biomimetic robot technology. Its intended use is to maintain, develop, or restore muscle strength in the upper limbs of patients undergoing rehabilitation of hand/finger paralysis due to stroke or other causes.

Rehabilitation Equipment Overview

Rehabilitation equipment plays a pivotal role in restoring and enhancing the physical abilities of individuals recovering from injuries, surgeries, or chronic conditions. These specialized devices are designed to facilitate the rehabilitation process by targeting specific muscle groups, improving range of motion, and promoting overall functional recovery. Common examples include resistance bands, balance boards, and therapeutic exercise machines that aid in rebuilding strength and flexibility. Assistive devices such as walkers, canes, and crutches are also essential for individuals regaining mobility after surgery or injury. Cutting-edge technologies, such as robotic exoskeletons and virtual reality systems, have further advanced rehabilitation, offering innovative approaches to engage patients in interactive and targeted therapeutic activities. Rehabilitation equipment not only supports the physical healing process but also contributes to the psychological well-being of individuals, fostering a sense of independence and empowerment as they work towards regaining optimal health and functionality.

Rehabilitation Equipment Market Insights

In 2022, North America dominated the global rehabilitation equipment market, holding the largest market share and it is expected to do the same in the coming years. The growth of North America's rehabilitation equipment market can be attributed to various factors, including a growing population of individuals with disabilities, ongoing product development initiatives such as launches and approvals, and the presence of advanced medical facilities in the region. Additionally, the influence of key rehabilitation equipment market players and increasing research and development efforts in the field of rehabilitation equipment are contributing to the overall expansion of the rehabilitation equipment market in North America.

Rehabilitation Equipment Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of sports-related injuries and spinal ailments stands out as a significant driver for the expansion of the rehabilitation equipment market. In addition to this factor, the rehabilitation equipment market is anticipated to witness a surge in demand for various rehabilitation equipment types due to the escalating innovations within the sector. An illustrative example of such innovation occurred in January 2022 when Lusio Rehab, a UK-based assistive technology startup, introduced a wearable rehabilitation device named LusioMATE. This device was designed to inspire patients to actively participate in their physical therapy and rehabilitation programs. Notably versatile, the device could find application in diverse therapeutic settings, including outpatient clinics, home or community-based rehabilitation, and acute in-patient stroke rehabilitation.

The heightened awareness of rehabilitation equipment, coupled with continuous product launches, is expected to fuel an increased demand, thereby driving the overall growth of the rehabilitation equipment market throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. However, challenges such as the high cost of rehabilitation equipment, maintenance issues, and instances of patient discomfort may pose constraints on the rehabilitation equipment market's growth.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Rehabilitation Equipment Market CAGR ~5% Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size in 2022 USD 14.5 Billion Key Rehabilitation Equipment Companies Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Ekso Bionics, Dynatronics Corporation, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS INC., Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment, Hill-Rom Services INC., Hospital Equipment Mfg. Co., ULS Robotics Co. Ltd, ReWalk Robotics, Marsi Bionics SL, Roma Medical Aids Ltd, Maddak, Inc., India Medico Instruments, among others

Rehabilitation Equipment Market Assessment

Rehabilitation Equipment Market Segmentation

Rehabilitation Equipment Market Segmentation By Product Type: Body Support Equipment, Mobility Equipment, Exercise Equipment, and Others

Body Support Equipment, Mobility Equipment, Exercise Equipment, and Others

Rehabilitation Equipment Market Segmentation By Application: Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, and Others

Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, and Others

Rehabilitation Equipment Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Home Care Settings, and Others

Hospitals And Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Home Care Settings, and Others

Rehabilitation Equipment Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Rehabilitation Equipment Market 7 Rehabilitation Equipment Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Rehabilitation Equipment Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

