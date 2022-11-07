Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 3.6 Bn, AliMed Inc. and Arjo AB Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rehabilitation equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 3.6 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Rehabilitation Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market 2022-2026

The rehabilitation equipment market report covers the following areas:

The growing use of portable physiotherapy equipment in sports is expected to drive the rehabilitation equipment market growth during the next few years. However, the high cost of treatment is challenging the global rehabilitation equipment market growth.

Rehabilitation Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Alimed Inc., ANTANO GROUP S.R.L., Arjo AB, Baxter International Inc., Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd., Colfax Corp., Compass Health Brands, DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Dynatronics Corp., EZ Way Inc., GF Health Products Inc., Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co., Invacare Corp., Joerns Healthcare LLC, LINET Group SE, Medline Industries LP, Prism UK Medical Ltd., Roma Medical, Savaria Corp., Trans Global Sports Ltd., and V. Guldmann AS are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Arjo AB - The company offers rehabilitation equipment such as Sara combilizer, ceiling lift solutions, medical beds, and standing solutions.

The company offers rehabilitation equipment such as Sara combilizer, ceiling lift solutions, medical beds, and standing solutions. Baxter International Inc. - The company offers rehabilitation equipment such as electrotherapy equipment, muscle stimulator, and shortwave diathermy.

The company offers rehabilitation equipment such as electrotherapy equipment, muscle stimulator, and shortwave diathermy. Dynatronics Corp. - The company offers rehabilitation equipment such as Dynaflex Snap Electrodes, Dynaflex Foam, and Dynatron Solaris Plus ThermoStim Probe.

The company offers rehabilitation equipment such as Dynaflex Snap Electrodes, Dynaflex Foam, and Dynatron Solaris Plus ThermoStim Probe. Invacare Corp. - The company offers rehabilitation equipment such as Aviva storm RX, Aviva FX, and motion concepts ROVI X3 power wheelchair.

Rehabilitation Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals and Clinics: The hospital and clinics segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases and ailments that require hospital-based treatment is contributing to the high demand for rehabilitation equipment, including slings, medical beds, hoists, and bathroom and toilet help devices.



Rehabilitation Centers



Home Care



Physiotherapy Centers

Geography

North America : North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing number of healthcare facilities. The US and Canada are the key countries for the rehabilitation equipment market in North America .

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Rehabilitation Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist rehabilitation equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rehabilitation equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rehabilitation equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rehabilitation equipment market vendors

Rehabilitation Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alimed Inc., ANTANO GROUP S.R.L., Arjo AB, Baxter International Inc., Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd., Colfax Corp., Compass Health Brands, DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Dynatronics Corp., EZ Way Inc., GF Health Products Inc., Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co., Invacare Corp., Joerns Healthcare LLC, LINET Group SE, Medline Industries LP, Prism UK Medical Ltd., Roma Medical, Savaria Corp., Trans Global Sports Ltd., and V. Guldmann AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Rehabilitation centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Rehabilitation centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Rehabilitation centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Rehabilitation centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Rehabilitation centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Home care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Home care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Home care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Home care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Home care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Physiotherapy centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Physiotherapy centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Physiotherapy centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Physiotherapy centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Physiotherapy centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alimed Inc.

Exhibit 93: Alimed Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Alimed Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Alimed Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Arjo AB

Exhibit 96: Arjo AB - Overview



Exhibit 97: Arjo AB - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Arjo AB - Key news



Exhibit 99: Arjo AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Arjo AB - Segment focus

10.5 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 101: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Colfax Corp.

Exhibit 106: Colfax Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Colfax Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Colfax Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Colfax Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Colfax Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Dynatronics Corp.

Exhibit 111: Dynatronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Dynatronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Dynatronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Dynatronics Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 115: Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

10.9 Invacare Corp.

Exhibit 118: Invacare Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Invacare Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Invacare Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Invacare Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Invacare Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Medline Industries LP

Exhibit 123: Medline Industries LP - Overview



Exhibit 124: Medline Industries LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Medline Industries LP - Key offerings

10.11 Savaria Corp.

Exhibit 126: Savaria Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Savaria Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Savaria Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Savaria Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Trans Global Sports Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Trans Global Sports Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Trans Global Sports Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Trans Global Sports Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

