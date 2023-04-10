Rehabilitation Robots Global Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2030: Shortage of Home Care Workers and Rising Care Costs for Disabled and Elderly Turns Focus onto Rehabilitation Robots

DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rehabilitation Robots: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Rehabilitation Robots estimated at US$762.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Upper Extremity, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lower Extremity segment is readjusted to a revised 23.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $304.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.2% CAGR



The Rehabilitation Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$304.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$635 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19% and 20.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 100 Featured) -

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

BioXtreme

Corindus, Inc.

CYBERDYNE Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Hocoma AG

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Rehab-Robotics Company Limited

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics Ltd.

Siemens AG

Tyromotion GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Rehabilitation Robots - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Forecasts Discourage the Market

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Robotics Play an Increasingly Important Role in Medical Sector

An Introduction to Rehabilitation Robots

Functional Roles of Rehabilitation Robots

Rehabilitation Robotics: Historical Background

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Robotics Stride Ahead to Restore Mobility and Supplement Physiotherapist Efforts in Stroke Patients

Developed Regions Lead Market, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prominence of Robotics Technology in Patient Rehabilitation and Therapy

Aging Population with Age-related Conditions Drive Demand for Rehabilitation Robots

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries for 2020E

Increasing Incidence of Neurological & Musculoskeletal Disorders and Other Chronic Medical Conditions to Propel Market Growth

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Rising Significance of Rehabilitation Robots for Physical Therapy of Stroke Survivors

A Glance at Select Population Stroke Rehabilitation Robots

Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis: Major Health Conditions Affecting Mobility in the Elderly to Drive Market Growth

Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and 2022P

% of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities: A Grim Reality Driving Significance of Rehabilitation Robots

Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group

Smarter Rehabilitation through Machine Learning and Robotics

Eldercare-Assistive Robots: Enabling Elderly and Disabled to Live Independently

Therapeutic Rehabilitation Robots Market: Providing Assistance to Patients with Motor Disorders

Exoskeleton Robots: Enabling Medical Rehabilitation

Shortage of Home Care Workers and Rising Care Costs for Disabled and Elderly Turn Focus onto Rehabilitation Robots

Annual Cost of Full-Time Home Health Aide (in $) in the US for 2004-2019

Long-term Care Workers in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Workforce by Type for 2020E

Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market

Rehabilitation Robots for Treatment of Post-CNS Sensorimotor Deficits: A Neurophysiological Perspective

Technology Advancements in Rehabilitation Robots to Boost Market Prospects

Handicap Assistance Robots: A Key Opportunity

Rehabilitation Robots and Virtual Reality to Enhance Physical Therapy

Select Innovative Technologies and Devices in Robotic Rehabilitation

Current Areas of Research and Devices

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Support Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for 2019

Challenges Confronting Rehabilitation Robots Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

