Rehabilitation robots market: Growth opportunities led by ABB Ltd. and AlterG Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rehabilitation robots market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,953.05 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 27.15%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising instances of strokes, injuries, and neurological diseases; the growth in outpatient rehabilitation; and technological innovations.

The market is segmented by product (UERR, LERR, FE, and TRR) and end-user (hospitals and clinics, senior care facilities, and homecare settings).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rehabilitation Robots Market 2023-2027

Segmentation by product (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

UERR:

The upper extremity rehabilitation robots (UERR) segment grew gradually by USD 102.38 million between 2017 and 2021. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the increase in the number of patients that need physical therapy. The number of such patients is rising due to the increase in the prevalence of stroke, which can lead to partial or complete paralysis and loss of mobility. Rehabilitation robots help in restoring the mobility of patients, which enables them to perform daily activities.

Technavio categorizes the global rehabilitation robots market as a part of the industrial machinery market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., AlterG Inc., B-Temia Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Boston Dynamics Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., DIH Hero, Diligent Robotics Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Focal Meditech, Fourier Intelligence, Hocoma AG, KUKA AG, MediTouch Ltd., MossRehab, Myomo Inc., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., Reha-Stim Medtec AG, ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Rex Bionics Ltd., Siemens AG, and Tyromotion GmbH.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in the rehabilitation robots market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the rehabilitation robots market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the rehabilitation robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the rehabilitation robots market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of rehabilitation robots market vendors

Rehabilitation Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,953.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 26.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AlterG Inc., B-Temia Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Boston Dynamics Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., DIH Hero, Diligent Robotics Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Focal Meditech, Fourier Intelligence, Hocoma AG, KUKA AG, MediTouch Ltd., MossRehab, Myomo Inc., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., Reha-Stim Medtec AG, ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Rex Bionics Ltd., Siemens AG, and Tyromotion GmbH. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

