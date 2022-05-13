Rehabilitation Robots Market Size to Grow by USD 1.18 billion| Bionik Laboratories Corp. and CYBERDYNE Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

The "Rehabilitation Robots Market by Product (UERR, LERR, FE, and TRR) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the rehabilitation robots market size between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1.18 bn.

Vendor Insights-

The rehabilitation robots market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Bionik Laboratories Corp. - The company offers rehabilitation robots, namely InMotion.

The company offers rehabilitation robots, namely InMotion. CYBERDYNE Inc. - The company offers rehabilitation robots, namely Cyborg HAL.

The company offers rehabilitation robots, namely Cyborg HAL. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. - The company offers rehabilitation robots, namely EksoNR and EksoUE.

Regional Market Outlook

The rehabilitation robots market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the market in the region. Rising investments in advanced technologies to treat health conditions such as strokes and neurological diseases, growth of the aging population, high disposable income, and investments in medical science will drive the rehabilitation robots market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers in the Market-

Rising instances of strokes, injuries, and neurological diseases:

The rise in the number of people diagnosed with conditions such as strokes, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and cerebral palsy is driving the global rehabilitation robots market. In developed countries, many individuals are expected to invest in rehabilitation robots for recovery and better quality of life. Challenges such as shortage of experienced therapists, high cost of rehabilitation training, and requirement of prolonged therapy sessions are increasing the adoption of alternative methods involving rehabilitation robots.

Rehabilitation Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.49% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bionik Laboratories Corp., CYBERDYNE Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Hocoma AG, KUKA AG, Parker Hannifin Corp., ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Rex Bionics Ltd., Siemens AG, and Tyromotion GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

UERR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

LERR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

FE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

TRR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

CYBERDYNE Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Hocoma AG

KUKA AG

Parker Hannifin Corp.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics Ltd.

Siemens AG

Tyromotion GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

