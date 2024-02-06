Rehabtronics Selected by Praxis Spinal Cord Institute to Launch Prelivia Pilot Program with Providence Health Care Ventures, Pioneering Innovative Solutions to Combat Pressure Injuries

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehabtronics, a leading innovator in neurostimulation technologies, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by the Praxis Spinal Cord Institute to conduct a usability and validation study for its groundbreaking pressure injury early intervention technology, Prelivia, at Providence Health Care.

Prelivia by Rehabtronics is a neurostimulation device designed to protect patients against pressure injuries, also known as bed sores and pressure ulcers, which are suffered by millions of people globally. Rehabtronics will launch a Prelivia Pilot Program at Providence Health Care Ventures.

Recent statistics from the Canadian Institute for Health Information show that the number of hospital-acquired pressure injuries (HAPI) has climbed steadily over the past four years (2018-2022) by 43% and is still growing. Pressure injuries are a common medical complication of paralysis and immobility, and people living with Spinal Cord Injuries ( SCI) are at an elevated risk of developing them. It is estimated that 80% will develop a pressure injury in their lifetime. Prelivia, a state-of-the-art medical device developed by Rehabtronics, protects patients from pressure injuries, commonly known as bedsores.

Praxis Spinal Cord Institute, a global leader in spinal cord injury research and innovation, has recognized the expertise and commitment of Rehabtronics in advancing technology related to pressure injuries for people with SCI. The Request for Proposal (RFP) issued by Praxis Spinal Cord Institute sought to support the validation of a promising technology with the potential to improve the lives of people living with a spinal cord injury, for which Rehabtronics' Prelivia technology was selected.

"We believe that partnering with Rehabtronics is a strategic move to ensure the continued success and impact of their technologies," said Arushi Raina, Director of Commercialization. "Their track record of innovation and dedication to improving meaningful health outcomes helps advance our mission, and we anticipate impactful results will emerge from this collaboration."

The pilot will evaluate Prelivia's integration with nursing workflow and potential cost savings at Providence Health Care. Lisa Maks, RN, MN, CDE, Diabetes Clinical Nurse Specialist at Providence Health Care expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Rehabtronics, stating, "The Prelivia Pilot Program aligns with our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to our patients. We are excited to explore how this innovative technology can make a meaningful impact on the management of pressure injuries."

"We are thrilled to be selected by the Praxis Spinal Cord Institute for this important initiative," said Rahul Samant, CEO at Rehabtronics. "This collaboration is a significant step forward in advancing Prelivia in the Canadian market. We look forward to working with the Praxis Spinal Cord Institute and Providence Health Care Ventures in accomplishing our shared vision of transforming pressure injury care."

About Rehabtronics:

Rehabtronics develops medical devices that restore function and improve the lives of people who are paralyzed or immobile. Founded in 2003 as a spinoff from the Neuroscience Institute of the University of Alberta, Rehabtronics is dedicated to bringing neuroscience discoveries into clinical practice. Prelivia, the company's newest product, is designed to alleviate pressure injuries, one of the deadliest hospital-acquired injuries. Its rehabilitation devices help people recover movement after central or peripheral nervous system injury or disease.

About Praxis Spinal Cord Institute:

Praxis Spinal Cord Institute is a global leader in spinal cord injury research and innovation. Committed to advancing the understanding and treatment of spinal cord injuries, Praxis Spinal Cord Institute develops and promotes innovative solutions to improve the lives of individuals affected by spinal cord injuries.

About Providence Health Care Ventures:

As an expert navigator of the Canadian healthcare, regulatory, and technology landscape, Providence Health Care (PHC) Ventures provides indispensable support to corporate, institutional, and individual innovators seeking to validate and commercialize their products and ideas. PHC Ventures offers a portal to Providence Health Care in Vancouver, Canada, a renowned provincial health organization whose lengthy innovation track record and size make it an ideal incubator to validate and scale innovations. PHC Ventures actively co-develops health solutions, forges unconventional partnerships, facilitates consulting relationships with PHC clinicians, and invests in health start-ups. For more info visit www.phcventures.ca

