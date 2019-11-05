Rehm and McCullars Strengthen Partnership and Production Capabilities for Specialized Creative Agency Leviathan

Most recently, Rehm led marketing for RXBAR's Strategic Accounts business and strategy for the firm's national and international ecommerce channels. Prior to that, she spent over five years at Herman Miller, leading marketing for three of its fastest growing business segments in North America and consulting globally. Highly skilled in strategic planning, business development and communications, Rehm began her career handling digital marketing for The Stow Company.

According to Leviathan's CEO Chad Hutson, "We first worked with Adrienne on an interactive project for Herman Miller. Right away, we saw her as a top performer, as well as being very personable. Thanks to the expertise she's honed on the brand side, her perspective is valuable to both our clients and our own teams… all of which makes her an amazing fit for building new business relationships."

"During my time at Herman Miller, I was deeply impressed with Leviathan's approach," Rehm began. "The company also has some of the most talented and genuine people I've crossed paths with. As I step into leading strategy for partnerships, business development and marketing, we are aiming to go wider and deeper in our relationships with leading brands all around the world."

McCullars brings Leviathan more than 12 years of experiential marketing and digital production experience in live events and branded environments. Until joining Leviathan, McCullars was a hands-on production leader with brand experience agency, Agency EA, responsible for spearheading and leading the growth and development of the agency's digital capabilities, and serving as senior producer on various programs. She has led innovative projects fusing digital development with technology implementation for clients such as AOL, Hilton, Intuit, Samsung and Under Armour, to name but a few.

"We were looking to expand with a highly experienced producer who could help mentor the team and add to our experiential production capabilities," said Leviathan's Executive Producer Luvy Delgado. "With her extensive event and digital experience, Britt is the perfect addition, instantly making our production team stronger."

"Since learning about Leviathan in 2013, I've considered them to be the premiere content production partner," McCullars added. "I'm very excited about the challenges we're facing as a highly creative and dynamic team united in the development of groundbreaking work."

About Leviathan

Leviathan (https://www.lvthn.com) is a specialized creative agency that transforms distinctive environments into exceptional experiences. By blending artful content, digital technology and physical space, Leviathan designs destinations that engage audiences, change perceptions and drive transactions for bold clients worldwide. Established in 2010, Leviathan's innovation has been recognized by top-tier publications including Communication Arts, The Creators Project, Fast Company, Forbes, The Verge, Vox and Wired, among many others. The firm is a key component of cross-discipline design and innovation consultancy Envoy Group (https://www.envoygrp.com).

