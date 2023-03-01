Rehmann and Detroit Red Wings Announce Winner of Driving Net Results Art Contest

Jessica Lisey of New Haven wins $5,000 cash prize

TROY, Mich., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehmann, a fully integrated financial services and advisory firm, and the Detroit Red Wings are excited to announce the winner of its Driving Net Results contest. Jessica Lisey of St. Clair Shores, Mich., won the $5,000 cash prize for her piece entitled "What Drives Net Results" which will be installed in the Rehmann Club at Little Caesars Arena in The District Detroit.

"Jessica's piece underscored this year's theme of driving success through team collaboration and unity," said Stacie Kwaiser, CEO of Rehmann, who was a member of the judging panel. "We are excited to install her artwork in the Rehmann Club at Little Caesars Arena as we continually build our relationships with the Michigan arts and sports communities."

Driving Net Results launched in mid-November 2022 and invited participants to submit hockey-inspired artwork focused on teamwork, winning plays and the greater Detroit community. Each piece was judged by creativity, originality and the theme by a judging panel consisting of Rehmann CEO Stacie Kwaiser, Ilitch Holdings Director of Curation & Collections Marcel Parent and Red Wings alumnus Danny DeKeyser.

"We want to congratulate Jessica for creating a brilliant piece and for winning this contest, which has become a tremendous component of our partnership with Rehmann," said Chris Coffman, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. "It will be great to see her artwork prominently displayed in the Rehmann Club next season."

A fan of the Red Wings since high school, Lisey grew up in an art-focused family and currently works at New Haven High School as an art teacher. Her colored pencil artwork features a hockey net with scenes of Red Wings fans, players in action and Detroit imagery in the background. Lisey spent more than 50 hours creating the 24" by 30" tribute to the Red Wings spirit.

"I wanted to portray how the Red Wings are more than a team; it is a lifestyle and community that shows up both on and off the ice," Lisey said. "Detroit is a historic city unified through its devotion to sports and the arts, and I thank the Red Wings and Rehmann for nourishing both communities with this contest."

