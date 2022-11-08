REHMANN LAUNCHES "DRIVING NET RESULTS" ART CONTEST IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DETROIT RED WINGS

Troy-based firm and Red Wings collaborate for second consecutive year

TROY, Mich., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehmann, a fully integrated professional advisory firm, today launched its themed art contest, Driving Net Results, in partnership with the Detroit Red Wings. The contest invites participants to submit hockey-inspired artwork focused on teamwork, winning plays, and the greater Red Wings community.

This is the second consecutive year that Rehmann and the Red Wings are teaming up to bring art and hockey together after last year's successful contest, themed Paint by Red Wings Numbers.

"We are thrilled and honored to work alongside the Detroit Red Wings again to support both a historic hockey franchise and the regional art community. This is a tremendous initiative that promotes unity, collaboration, and community engagement," said Stacie Kwaiser, Rehmann COO and CEO-elect. "Last year's contest was a great success, driving submissions from across the state of Michigan, and we look forward to seeing how the contest grows in its second year."

The contest opens for submissions today and closes on February 1, 2023. To enter, artists must submit permissible mediums including drawing, painting, etching, original digital creations and photography that are 24" by 30" in size. Pieces will be judged based on creativity, originality, and the theme, which encompasses team alliance, collaboration, and synergy.

The judging panel will be comprised of Rehmann and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS+E) executives as well as an outside guest panelist. The winner will be announced on February 16, 2023, and their winning artwork will be installed in the Rehmann Club at Little Caesars Arena in the heart of The District Detroit.

"We're looking forward to Red Wings fans of all ages once again submitting their creative artwork as part of this contest," said Molly-Wurdack Folt, Vice President of Corporate Partnership Activation for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. "It's a great extension of our partnership with Rehmann, and we're grateful for their involvement."

In addition to having their artwork displayed in the Rehmann Club at Little Caesars Arena, the winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and four tickets to a Red Wings home game. Artwork will also be published on DetroitRedWings.com

Contestants can submit their artwork via mail or drop off their piece at three locations including Little Caesars Arena, Rehmann's Troy office, and Rehmann's Grand Rapids office. For detailed contest information, including rules and regulations, visit www.nhl.com/redwings/fans/rehmann-art-contest.

About Rehmann

Rehmann is a professional advisory firm that provides accounting and assurance, business solutions and outsourcing, specialized consulting, and wealth management services. For over 80 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions to our clients. With nearly 900 associates in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida, we are the momentum behind what's possible. We focus on the business of business – allowing companies and individuals to focus on what makes them extraordinary. We help you look to the future with confidence, thanks to our unrivaled expertise and integrity. Through our partnerships with our clients and communities, we drive impact that empowers our world. Find us online at rehmann.com.

About the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings hockey club, an Original Six member of the National Hockey League and 11-time Stanley Cup Champion, was purchased by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1982. Under Ilitch ownership, the team has won four Stanley Cup championships, six Presidents' Trophies as the NHL's regular season champion, and 16 division titles. Other Ilitch companies in the food, sports and entertainment industries include: Little Caesars Pizza, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, the Detroit Tigers, Olympia Entertainment, Olympia Development of Michigan, Little Caesars Pizza Kit Fundraising Program, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., MotorCity Casino Hotel and Champion Foods. The Ilitch Companies also maintain a joint venture interest in 313 Presents. For more information, visit www.DetroitRedWings.com.

