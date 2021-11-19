Rehmann Launches Paint By Red Wings Numbers Art Contest in Partnership with Detroit Red Wings

TROY, Mich., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehmann, a fully integrated financial services and advisory firm, has officially launched its first-ever art contest, Paint by Red Wings Numbers, in partnership with the Detroit Red Wings. The contest invites participants to submit hockey-themed artwork that honors players, dates and milestones in Red Wings history.

"We're excited to be kicking off such a fun, empowering contest with our partner, the Detroit Red Wings," said Randy Rupp, Rehmann CEO. "We know that Red Wings fans are bursting with creativity, and we can't wait to see the ways they're inspired to express their appreciation for the franchise through their art. We look forward to seeing submissions from the local community and beyond."

The contest is now open, and submissions will be accepted through January 21, 2022. To enter, individuals must submit a 24" by 30" creation that can be framed, such as a drawing, painting, etching or another type of two-dimensional art. Pieces will be judged based on creativity, originality and theme, portraying historical numbers in Red Wings history.

There will be two categories, one for youth submissions and another for adults. On February 9, 2022, one winner will be chosen from each category. The winning artwork from the adult category will be installed in the Rehmann Club at Little Caesars Arena.

"This initiative is an exciting and unique way for our community to engage with our organizations, while reflecting upon the iconic history of the Detroit Red Wings," said Molly Wurdack-Folt, Vice President of Corporate Partnership Activation. "We invite everyone who loves the Red Wings, and has a passion for art, to participate over the next couple months. We can't wait for the winner's artwork to prominently be displayed in the Rehmann Club at Little Caesars Arena."

Both categories will be judged by a panel comprised of Rehmann and Red Wings executives and a Detroit art critic, with four youth finalists advancing to a final online fan vote period from January 28-February 8.

In addition to having their artwork displayed in the Rehmann Club, the adult winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and four Detroit Red Wings tickets. The winner of the youth contest will be awarded the same amount in a scholarship fund, as well as four game tickets and a Zamboni ride. Artwork will also be published on DetroitRedWings.com.

Those participating can submit their artwork via mail or drop off their piece at Little Caesars Arena. For detailed contest information, please visit nhl.com/redwings/fans/rehmann-art-contest.

About Rehmann

Rehmann is a fully integrated financial services and business advisory firm that provides accounting and assurance, business solutions and outsourcing, specialized consulting, and wealth management services. For 80 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions to our clients. With nearly 900 associates in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida, we are the momentum behind what's possible. We focus on the business of business – allowing companies and individuals to focus on what makes them extraordinary. We help you look to the future with confidence, thanks to our unrivaled expertise and integrity. Through our partnerships with our clients and communities, we drive impact that empowers our world. Find us online at rehmann.com.

About the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings hockey club, an Original Six member of the National Hockey League and 11-time Stanley Cup Champion, was purchased by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1982. Under Ilitch ownership, the team has won four Stanley Cup championships, six Presidents' Trophies as the NHL's regular season champion, and 16 division titles. Other Ilitch companies in the food, sports and entertainment industries include: Little Caesars Pizza, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, the Detroit Tigers, Olympia Entertainment, Olympia Development of Michigan, Little Caesars Pizza Kit Fundraising Program, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., MotorCity Casino Hotel and Champion Foods. The Ilitch Companies also maintain a joint venture interest in 313 Presents. For more information, visit www.DetroitRedWings.com.

