Rehmann Recognized Among Construction Executive's Top 50 Accounting Firms

TROY, Mich., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehmann, a fully integrated financial services and advisory firm, has been named one of Construction Executive's (CE) Top 50 accounting firms for the second year in a row.

"The construction industry has been impacted significantly by COVID, and our advisors have continued to provide critical support and real-time solutions to clients in the industry," said Bob Nagle, principal at Rehmann. "Rehmann has a solution to meet a wide variety of business needs, and we are honored to partner with a many leaders in the construction industry."

CE developed The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms ranking by asking hundreds of U.S. construction accounting firms to submit their 2019 revenues from construction practices, number of CPAs in construction practices, percentage of firm's total revenues from construction practices and number of construction clients in 2019, among other data.

"Construction accounting firms play a vital role in helping construction companies make sound financial decisions, whether it's business as usual or during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lauren Pinch, editor-in-chief, CE. "This ranking highlights the leading firms in our industry and the people who help contractors financially plan for the short- and long-term to ensure their businesses and their workforce are resilient, profitable and successful."

About Rehmann

Rehmann is a fully integrated financial services and advisory firm that provides accounting and assurance, comprehensive technology, accounting and human resource solutions, specialized consulting and wealth management services. For more than 75 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions and made it a priority to anticipate our clients' daily and future needs. Rehmann has nearly 900 associates in Michigan, Ohio and Florida. Rehmann is an independent member of Nexia International, offering clients a global approach. Find us online at rehmann.com.

