Rehmann Welcomes Charles Story as Director of Operations for Corporate Investigative Services

Story brings 20 years of FBI experience, expands firm's investigative accounting services

TROY, Mich., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehmann, a fully integrated professional advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles (Chuck) Story as Director of Operations for Corporate Investigative Services. Chuck will be taking over from Bill Kowalski, a 14-year Rehmann veteran who announced his retirement in March and will be staying on through the end of the year to aid in Chuck's transition.

Chuck Story Bill Kowalski

Boasting 20 years with the FBI, Chuck most recently held the position of Supervisory Senior Resident Agent of the Detroit Division, Flint Resident Agency (FLRA), where he led and supervised investigations into gang and violent crime, financial and healthcare fraud, violent crimes against children, and domestic and international terrorism.

"Chuck brings over two decades of collaborative and analytical skills to Rehmann and will offer comprehensive solutions to new and existing clients," said Kowalski. "I am thrilled to be passing this role over to Chuck, as his experience will further solidify the firm's commitment to providing value in solutions to clients."

Chuck's service areas at Rehmann will include investigative services, forensic accounting, and general personnel management, and will aid industries including school districts, government entities and municipalities. In addition, he will assist business development practices and collaborate with colleagues to discover and assess new business avenues.

"Rehmann possesses a team of quality problem-solvers, many of whom boast an impressive tenure at the firm," Chuck said. "I look forward to bringing my unique skill sets to Rehmann to work collaboratively with new colleagues, interact with a diverse set of clients and grow the firm's investigative accounting services."

This is the latest of several recent changes firmwide. In January, Rehmann underwent executive transitions as Stacie Kwaiser was named CEO while Stephen Blann assumed Kwaiser's previous position of COO. The firm additionally announced two business combinations last fall, expanding its reach in West Michigan and in Orlando.

"2022 was an exciting year for the firm, and we anticipate 2023 will be as well, as we welcome Chuck to the team and further establish Rehmann as a firm that provides detailed forensic accounting," Kwaiser said. "We are excited to see growth through the remainder of the year and know that Chuck will be an integral part of it."

For more information, visit www.rehmann.com.

About Rehmann

Empower Your Purpose

Rehmann is a professional advisory firm that provides accounting and assurance, business solutions and outsourcing, specialized consulting, and wealth management services. For over 80 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions to our clients. With over 1,000 associates in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida, we are the momentum behind what's possible. We focus on the business of business – allowing companies and individuals to focus on what makes them extraordinary. We help you look to the future with confidence, thanks to our unrivaled expertise and integrity. Through our partnerships with our clients and communities, we drive impact that empowers our world. Find us online at rehmann.com.

Contact: Holly Shier

248.458.7923

[email protected]

SOURCE Rehmann