Rehrig Pacific Honored with Second Consecutive Great Place To Work Certification

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehrig Pacific, a leading manufacturer and supply chain logistics company, today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the second consecutive year. Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven "For All" methodology, Certification confirms that at least 8 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at Rehrig Pacific. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"This is of course a great honor, but it's no surprise," said Will Rehrig, President of Rehrig Pacific. "Rehrig Pacific is a family, and we make a point that family comes first. I'm honored and humbled that we've built a company where people take such a special pride in the work they're doing, and the community in which they're doing it. And I'm thrilled that the Rehrig Pacific difference is recognized by those outside our walls."

"We congratulate Rehrig Pacific on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read "A Great Place to Work for All." Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Rehrig Pacific has over a century of experience as a manufacturer of reusable transport packaging, and is a leading authority on sustainable supply chain solutions. The company has leveraged its expertise in supply chains and operational optimization to generate revolutionary innovations in such varied industries as consumer packaged goods, dairy, baking, waste management, beverage, and agriculture. Founded in 1913, Rehrig Pacific's products and solutions derive from a belief in challenging the status quo of how their customers' products and ideas move throughout the global supply chain. The company's proven success comes from focusing on the needs of its customers' customer, integrating technology to eliminate waste, enhancing the consumer experience, continually delivering solutions that are simple and easy to implement, and providing ideas that are driven by a relentless commitment to sustainability. Learn more at www.RehrigPacific.com.

SOURCE Rehrig Pacific