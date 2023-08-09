Rehs Contemporary Unveils Anne-Marie Zanetti's Captivating "Reminisce Series: A Journey through Time and Self-Discovery"

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehs Contemporary is proud to present new works by renowned artist Anne-Marie Zanetti. The paintings are part of a larger series of works titled "Reminisce," which offers an intimate glimpse into the artist's personal journey of self-discovery, as she explores the intricate relationship between the past and the present through her art.

Anne-Marie Zanetti "Eadaoin" | Courtesy of Rehs Contemporary Anne-Marie Zanetti "siofra"" | Courtesy of Rehs Contemporary

At the heart of the "Reminisce" series is Zanetti's youngest daughter, Bec, who has become an unending source of inspiration for the artist. Through meticulous and emotive portraiture, Zanetti delves into the depths of her own memories, skillfully unlocking hidden truths about her formative years. The profound connection between mother and daughter serves as a gateway to understanding the artist's own adolescent experiences and emotions.

"Recreating the visage of my daughter, Bec, has led me to a profound realization: she is a mirror that reflects not only her own journey but also my own past," Anne-Marie Zanetti expressed. "As Bec embarked on her transition from teenage years to adulthood, it triggered a flood of memories from my own youth during the culturally vibrant decades of the 1970s and 1980s. The 'Reminisce' series captures the essence of that era, enabling me to encapsulate the fleeting impressions of my youthful landscape."

Drawing upon the visual language of the past, Zanetti thoughtfully crafts each portrait to evoke a sense of nostalgia, drawing viewers into a world brimming with sentiment and reflection. The artist's deliberate choice to style the portraits reminiscent of the 1970s and 1980s era imbues the artworks with a unique charm that pays homage to the artist's own experiences and the spirit of those times.

"These portraits are not just snapshots frozen in time; they are embodiments of emotions, fragments of experiences, and whispers of the past," Zanetti continued. "My intention is not only to unravel the enigmatic insights concealed within the shadows of my history but also to empower these insights with a voice that resonates across generations."

The "Reminisce" series stands as a testament to Anne-Marie Zanetti's remarkable ability to transcend artistic boundaries, intertwining personal narratives with universal themes of growth, identity, and the passage of time. Rehs Contemporary invites art enthusiasts, collectors, and the general public to experience this profound artistic journey firsthand and engage with the poignant stories that unfold within each brushstroke.

Anne-Marie Zanetti's newest works will be on display at Rehs Contemporary from now through the end of September. Visitors are encouraged to explore this remarkable collection of works that offer a captivating glimpse into the intricate tapestry of human experience.

About Rehs Contemporary

Rehs Contemporary is a leading art gallery dedicated to showcasing exceptional contemporary artists and their diverse and innovative works. With a commitment to fostering artistic dialogue and discovery, Rehs Contemporary serves as a vibrant platform for both established and emerging talents within the contemporary art landscape.

About Anne-Marie Zanetti

Anne-Marie Zanetti has won numerous awards including the Best Figurative Award in the International Guild of Realism's Exhibition (2023). She has been recognized as an 'Associate Living Master' with the Art Renewal Center and received the Rehs Contemporary Gallery Exhibition Award at the 15th International ARC Salon (2021). Anne-Marie's work has been a finalist in the Doug Moran National Portrait Prize (the richest portrait prize in the world), the Beautiful Bizarre Art Prize and has received People's Choice Awards at various exhibitions. Her artworks have been exhibited in renowned galleries and art fairs across the USA, Asia, and Australia and have found a place in numerous corporate and private collections. In 2023 two pieces of her work will be included in a digitized collection 'Lunar Codex' heading to the moon!

