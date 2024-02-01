Rehs Contemporary's Artist Spotlight: Ben Bauer

News provided by

Rehs Contemporary Galleries, Inc.

01 Feb, 2024, 08:48 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehs Contemporary is thrilled to announce a solo exhibition featuring over a dozen captivating artworks by esteemed American Landscape artist, Ben Bauer. The exhibition is set to grace the gallery walls from February 1st through March 1st, offering art enthusiasts the opportunity to immerse themselves in the breathtaking landscapes of the Midwest.

Continue Reading
Ben Bauer's "On Winter Walks, Scandia, MN"
Ben Bauer's "On Winter Walks, Scandia, MN"
Ben Bauer's "On Menonomie Winds"
Ben Bauer's "On Menonomie Winds"

Guided by the enchanting allure of moonlit landscapes and vibrant portrayals of farm life, each piece by Ben Bauer unfolds a tale infused with authenticity and a profound connection to the natural world. The exhibition invites viewers to take a closer look at the artist's skill, exploring the interplay of color, emotion, and intricate details that define his unmistakable and distinctive style.

Additionally, Rehs Contemporary gallery owner, Alyssa Rehs has conducted an interview with Ben Bauer, providing the audience with a deeper understanding of the artist, his background, and the narratives embedded within his artworks. 

The interview begins with Alyssa asking Ben to share a bit about his background and the initial inspiration that propelled him into pursuing an art career.  Ben shares that when he was young, he was completely blown away by an oil painting of wood ducks by David Maass at a Wild Wings print store. His mom was shopping for a holiday gift with pheasants for his dad. While she was busy making a purchase, he found himself transported to a world that was amazing to him; how could a painting do that? He could not fathom how a person could create such art. At that moment, he told himself, "I want to do that." That feeling and urge never faded.

To read the full interview, visit the gallery's website – rehscgi.com.

Rehs Contemporary invites art lovers, collectors, and enthusiasts to join them in celebrating the talent of Ben Bauer. The exhibition promises an immersive experience, allowing visitors to explore the nuances of each painting and gain insight into the artist's profound connection with the landscapes he brings to life on canvas.

Media Contact:
Alyssa Rehs
2123555710
[email protected]

SOURCE Rehs Contemporary Galleries, Inc.

Also from this source

Chuckie's Grand Adventure

Chuckie's Grand Adventure

Rehs Contemporary is thrilled to announce a captivating solo exhibition featuring new works by artist Stuart Dunkel. Prepare to embark on an...
Rehs Contemporary Acquires Captivating New Works by Italian Artist Stefano Bolcato

Rehs Contemporary Acquires Captivating New Works by Italian Artist Stefano Bolcato

Rehs Contemporary, a leading gallery dedicated to showcasing innovative and thought-provoking contemporary art, is thrilled to announce two...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.