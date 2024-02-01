Rehs Contemporary's Artist Spotlight: Ben Bauer

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehs Contemporary is thrilled to announce a solo exhibition featuring over a dozen captivating artworks by esteemed American Landscape artist, Ben Bauer. The exhibition is set to grace the gallery walls from February 1st through March 1st, offering art enthusiasts the opportunity to immerse themselves in the breathtaking landscapes of the Midwest.

Ben Bauer's "On Winter Walks, Scandia, MN" Ben Bauer's "On Menonomie Winds"

Guided by the enchanting allure of moonlit landscapes and vibrant portrayals of farm life, each piece by Ben Bauer unfolds a tale infused with authenticity and a profound connection to the natural world. The exhibition invites viewers to take a closer look at the artist's skill, exploring the interplay of color, emotion, and intricate details that define his unmistakable and distinctive style.

Additionally, Rehs Contemporary gallery owner, Alyssa Rehs has conducted an interview with Ben Bauer, providing the audience with a deeper understanding of the artist, his background, and the narratives embedded within his artworks.

The interview begins with Alyssa asking Ben to share a bit about his background and the initial inspiration that propelled him into pursuing an art career. Ben shares that when he was young, he was completely blown away by an oil painting of wood ducks by David Maass at a Wild Wings print store. His mom was shopping for a holiday gift with pheasants for his dad. While she was busy making a purchase, he found himself transported to a world that was amazing to him; how could a painting do that? He could not fathom how a person could create such art. At that moment, he told himself, "I want to do that." That feeling and urge never faded.

To read the full interview, visit the gallery's website – rehscgi.com.

Rehs Contemporary invites art lovers, collectors, and enthusiasts to join them in celebrating the talent of Ben Bauer. The exhibition promises an immersive experience, allowing visitors to explore the nuances of each painting and gain insight into the artist's profound connection with the landscapes he brings to life on canvas.

