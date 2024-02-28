REI celebrates Member Month with issuance of annual Co-op Member Reward totaling hundreds of millions of dollars plus special discounts and early access to products

REI members enjoy exclusive 20% off coupon and deals on amazing outdoor brands all month long

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In one of the most anticipated times of the year for REI members, the nation's largest consumer cooperative has issued hundreds of millions of dollars through its annual Co-op Member Reward. While members can tap into a wide range of benefits every day, REI is celebrating Member Month through March 25 with additional special discounts and early access to curated products for a head start on the next adventure.

Anyone is welcome to tap into the expertise of REI's store staff, online resources such as its Expert Advice library, and outdoor gear and apparel. Only members enjoy a range of additional year-round benefits.

"One of most notable perks of being a co-op member is the annual reward based on eligible purchases from the prior year," said Clay Walton-House, REI divisional vice president of member and customer planning. "Whether someone is new to the co-op or a member for many years, the best way to experience all that the co-op offers is by taking advantage of the many membership benefits."

In addition to the issuance of the Co-op Member Reward, all members can enjoy savings and special access for products and more during Member Month, including:

An extra 20% off one full-price item from REI (in-stores, online or via customer service) with coupon code MEMBER24 at checkout. Valid March 15-25 .

. An extra 20% off one item from REI Outlet (REI.com/outlet) with coupon code MEMBER24 at checkout. Valid March 15-25 .

. Early access to Member Collection products such as On Cloudsurfer Trail and Cloudhorizon shoes, NEMO Moonlight Elite backpacking chairs, Birkenstock Mogami sandals, Saucony X REI Co-op collaboration products (first-ever collection of limited-edition running shoes and apparel), and REI Co-op Swiftland MT SE shoes. The availability of Member Collection products varies. Visit REI.com for details.

Other great product deals including 50% off REI Co-op Skyward tents and footprints, and 30% off all Co-op Cycles Kids' Bikes, selected adult apparel from The North Face, and all Osprey Ozone luggage.

Save 10% off selected REI adventure travel trips including Alaska Haines-Skagway Weekend Cycling (Lodge Based), Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef National Parks Hiking Adventure, California Wine Country Hiking: Napa and Sonoma, Mt. Rainier and Olympic National Parks Hiking Adventures, and Seattle Hiking, Cycling and Kayaking (Lodge Based). Available March 8-25 . Visit REI.com/trips-on-sale for details.

Anyone can become a lifetime member for a one-time $30 fee. All members enjoy access to a range of year-round benefits including access to Re/Supply, the co-op's lightly used gear and trade-in program; discounts on shop services, rentals and experiences; early access to curated products and limited-edition gear; and more. Members also enjoy an extended return window of one year from purchase (exemptions apply).

New members join a growing community that fights for a life outside. With each new membership purchased, the co-op donates $5 to support the REI Cooperative Action Fund. Launched in 2021, the community-supported nonprofit is fueled by donations from REI members, customers, employees, foundations, and corporate partners – including the REI Co-op. The REI Fund provides support to nonprofit organizations across the country doing essential work to create a more equitable outdoors for everyone.

Additional information

The Co-op Member Reward is distributed to active members based on their eligible, full-price purchases from the prior year. Members can find their Co-op Member Reward reflected in their respective accounts, which is typically 10% back on eligible full-price purchases. REI Co-op Member Rewards are immediately redeemable for purchases made online, in-stores, or via the app.

Only active REI Co-op members are issued a Co-op Member Reward. To be considered active, a member needs to make net merchandise or shipping purchases (purchases minus credits and returns) of at least $10 per year, unless an individual joins during that calendar year.

A 10% Co-op Member Reward is typical, but not guaranteed. The Co-op Member Reward is based on eligible net qualified purchases, which exclude REI Outlet items, sale, clearance, discounted items, used gear, gift cards, REI classes, tours and events, shipping charges, service fees (e.g., rentals, labor, shop services), membership fee, REI Cooperative Action Fund donations, postage, event tickets, passes or registrations, government agencies and sales tax.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 23 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. If you can't visit one of our many stores, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. More than a retailer, REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

