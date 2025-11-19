REI Co-op and Intrepid Travel introduce active travel trips for members and customers

"We are pleased to introduce immersive travel experiences in partnership with Intrepid that allow our customers and members to foster meaningful connections with new cultures and landscapes in bucket-list destinations," said Susan Viscon, REI's chief new ventures and impact officer. "These trips are designed to bring together REI members' deep appreciation for familiar outdoor spaces and the thrill of discovering the unknown, while reflecting the co-op's core values of time outside, inclusion, and sustainability."

"We know REI members are seeking unique, authentic and meaningful travel experiences grounded in community," said Leigh Barnes, president of the Americas at Intrepid Travel. "By combining REI's deep outdoor expertise with Intrepid's recognized approach to responsible and locally-led tourism, we're making it easier for curious members to seek out the unknown and experience the world."

Two collections of locally guided adventures will launch in January that inspire curiosity, learning, and responsible tourism for REI members and customers—REI Exclusive and REI Recommended.

The REI Exclusive collection will include more than 25 trips ranging from three to 14 days that explore destinations in Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Italy, Japan, Morocco, Nepal, Peru, Portugal, Spain, Tanzania, and iconic natural places in the United States. Each adventure — from alpine hikes and multi-sport adventures to women-led expeditions and wildlife encounters — is guided by Intrepid's local experts.

The REI Recommended collection will include more than 50 trips offered across 32 countries spanning Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East, North America, and South America. Itineraries range from four to 15 days in length, with some trips offering premium accommodation and signature experiences.

REI Exclusive and Recommended trips will be available at REI.com/travel; Recommended trips also sold through IntrepidTravel.com. Anyone can book these trips but only REI members will receive a 15% discount on Exclusive trips. Members who buy a Recommended trip will receive a 20% off coupon to use toward a future REI gear and apparel purchase. A lifetime REI membership costs a one-time $30 fee and includes a wide range of benefits such as an annual member reward, extended satisfaction guarantee, free U.S. standard shipping, member coupons, bike and snow shop discounts, a used gear trade-in program, and more.

The entire collection of trips is designed to meet travelers where they are — in skill, spirit, and sense of adventure. Drawing on Intrepid's trusted trip styles — Basix, Original, Comfort, and Premium — guests can choose experiences that match their pace and personality.

As travelers prepare for their departure, they can tap into the wealth of expertise from REI's knowledgeable Green Vest store staff and the co-op's wide assortment of gear and apparel sold in stores and online. Travel itineraries will include curated packing lists informed by REI's experts. The co-op will also sell Intrepid travel books to help guests learn about destinations around the world.

Every trip was designed to ensure that exploring the world can also help sustain it. One percent of trip sale proceeds will support the REI Cooperative Action Fund, complementing Intrepid's commitment to responsible travel through The Intrepid Foundation. Since its launch in 2021, the REI Cooperative Action Fund has invested nearly US $36 million in more than 500 nonprofits across the country doing essential work to make the outdoors more accessible and inclusive. Since 2002, The Intrepid Foundation has supported more than 160 partners across 73 countries by funding projects that reflect its mission to create positive impact through the joy of travel, community, and connection.

In the coming years, the REI Exclusive and REI Recommended collections will expand to meet evolving traveler interests and demand.

