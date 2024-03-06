REI Co-op brands introduces new products for spring including nongendered options

This season's apparel and gear options are designed to fit more people and promote inclusivity outside

SEATTLE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op announced the launch of its new spring line of gear and apparel. Highlights include the Active Pursuits collection, the brand's first nongendered apparel assortment for adults. Additionally, REI Co-op shared plans for its in-house brand to move beyond a gender-specific designation where it makes sense. As part of this initiative, the co-op's best-selling Magma down and Zephyr synthetic backpacking sleeping bag models have been redesigned to be more inclusive and cater to a wider range of body shapes. These new sleeping bags are now available in nine different sizes on REI.com.

"We believe that everyone has a right to feel comfortable while enjoying the outdoors," says Isabelle Portilla, vice president of REI Co-op brands. "To achieve this, we adopted a cooperative design approach that is not limited by traditional design rules. We collaborate with members, brand inclusion partners, consultants, and employees to gather insights and build gear together. The outcome provides our customers with more inclusive options to choose from."

The Active Pursuits collection provides interchangeable colors that cater to relaxed or fitted preferences. To help customers pick the right size, a new size chart focuses on fitting the human body, regardless of gender, and includes measurements for shoulders, waist, chest, and arms. All clothing items in the collection are available in sizes XXS-XXXL.

"REI's collection goes beyond simply marketing the collection as 'nongendered,'" says Ashlie Grilz, founder of AG Group, an organization that helps brands grow with intention around product inclusivity. "REI's team took an inclusive approach from the earliest stages of the design process and incorporated input from a diverse range of people with different bodies, identities, and perspectives. The result is a collection catering to customers who identify beyond the gender binary, as well as those who prefer to shop for non-gendered products."

Sleeping Bag fit and sizing

REI conducted a study with an external fit expert organization to revamp its sleeping bag fit process. Over 150,000 body scans helped the co-op revamp its top-of-the-line, trail-tested and award-winning backpacking bags—down Magma and synthetic Zephyr. The sleeping bags are now available in nine different sizes to accommodate a wider range of body shapes and types of sleepers, including: short narrow, short, short wide, medium narrow, medium, medium wide, long narrow, long, and long wide.

Based on research, REI will introduce other semi-fitted and relaxed sleeping bag styles in the future. Both the Magma and Zephyr sleeping bags are available on REI.com and in REI stores, but not all sizes are available in every REI store.

Other highlights for the season include colorful, technical product additions for running, camping, hiking, and cycling. REI Co-op's spring 2024 collection is available in REI stores and on REI.com now.

Running

The REI Co-op Swiftland trail running collection is the co-op's best-selling brand for running comfortably for many miles. Additions include new colors to the apparel line as well as lightweight wind and water-resistant nongendered running Anorak, a new handheld water bottle, a new waist pack, and new MT BlueSky Running Shoes for men and women. These REI shoes, available to members only, are good for running in all terrain conditions from dusty gravel to muddy singletrack and are made with a sturdy Vibram® Megagrip Litebase Outsole, and more sustainable materials including 100% carbon-captured Lanzatech™ yarn, and no dye, which uses less water through the development process.

Camping

This season the co-op brings a few new additions to its camp line. REI's new Campwell collection is geared toward first-time campers with its durable collection of classic camping gear including the Campwell 4 Tent, a cabin-like tent, a folding cot, a sleeping pad, a camp pillow, and camp wrap. Additionally, REI Co-op's Trailgate collection is known for its car-camping solutions, designed for convenience, flexibility and incorporating vehicles into the campsite. New additions include a durable, all-season Base Camp 4 tent and Base Camp 6 tent, and a new Base Camp Vehicle Connector to help integrate the car into camp when desired to create a spacious hangout zone or place to organize gear before the next adventure.

Hiking

The new Flash TT Hiking Boots were designed using feedback from members and store staff, with thru-hikers who prefer to hike in trail-running shoes in mind. These shoes are lightweight, durable, and feature a trail-run midsole that features 10% Bloom™ Algae TerraLoft™, slight rocker style, spring underfoot, and Vibram® Megagrip Litebase outsoles to shed water and mud. Additionally, these shoes boast a lighter footprint on the planet as they use recycled content throughout.

REI Co-op collaborated with members to update its popular Trail packs collection to provide more sizing options for more body shapes and sizes, as well as better design elements with straps and hardware, to make it easier to fit and use. The collection is available in 40-, 25-, 5- and 2-liter options.

Outerwear

For rain and wind protection, new nonfluorinated DWR options include the REI Co-op Rainier jacket and pants that are lightweight and available for the entire family, and REI Co-op's new Flash Stretch outerwear. Additionally, the new REI Co-op Flash Hyperstretch fleece jacket is ideal to add as a layer of warmth under a protective shell or can be worn on its own.

