REI Co-op introduces Campwell Collection: Cozy layers for fall life outside

"Campwell reflects the spirit of our members and the versatility of the outdoors," said Isabelle Portilla, vice president of REI Co-op Brands. "Life outside doesn't stop when the weather cools, it just changes pace. These pieces are made to keep you comfortable during that transition, whether you're exploring a new trail or relaxing around a campfire."

Made for the rhythm of fall

Campwell combines classic outdoor fabrics with relaxed, approachable silhouettes and rich, seasonal colors. Designed for layering, the 17-piece collection features durable fleeces, workwear pants, cozy flannels, sweaters and weather-ready outerwear—perfect for moving seamlessly between time outside and everyday life.

Outerwear

Rain or shine, the Campwell Rain Jacket ($159, men's and women's) is built for fall's unpredictable weather, with breathable, two-layer waterproof protection and a longer fit for extra coverage. The Campwell Quilted Down Vest ($79.95, women's) and Campwell Quilted Down Jacket ($99.95, women's; $119, men's) add lightweight versatility with a water-repellent finish and pack-friendly shoulder seams. For colder days, the Campwell Down Parka ($229, men's and women's) and Campwell Down Jacket ($179, women's ) offer warmth and water resistance, with thoughtful details like a sherpa-lined hood on the women's parka and an overstuffed collar for extra warmth on the down jacket.

Tops

The Campwell Fleece ($99.95, women's jacket; $89.95, men's and women's pullover) is made of a durable recycled fabric that resists pilling and wear, while the Campwell Flannel ($74.95, men's and women's) and Campwell Sweater ($79.95, women's) offer cozy layering options in soft organic cotton. The Campwell Henley ($49.95, men's and women's) rounds out the lineup with a lightweight, worn-in feel that's easy to layer and comfortable all day.

Pants

Campwell Pants ($79.95, men's and women's) are made for movement and comfort, with a relaxed fit, stretch cotton blend, and an elastic waistband. For a more rugged option, the Men's Campwell Workwear Pants ($79.95) and Women's Campwell Workwear Overalls ($89.95) feature double-layer knees and thighs, sweat-wicking stretch, and a drop-in tool pocket—ready for work or weekend wear.

Campwell Debuts REI's New Archive Colors

The Campwell collection is the first line of clothing at the co-op to feature REI's Archive Colors, a nostalgic palette inspired by nearly nine decades of gear and design.

In collaboration with the REI Co-op Living Archive, the color and print team reviewed every color-printed catalog since 1967, studied vintage gear and even tracked down original dye recipes to rediscover hues that have long defined life outside. The team identified four familiar hues that have quietly shaped the co-op for generations: REI Green, REI Red, REI Blue and REI Yellow.

The Campwell Fleece, Down Jacket, Quilted Vest, and Henley all debut the new REI Red—a vibrant red, reminiscent of warm tomato soup, seen on REI backpacks, sleeping bags, and classic puffy jackets since the 1970s.

"The red is really special," said Ian Eburah, REI Co-op creative director, gear and cycle. "It's been with us for decades. It's bold and piercing, but in a really good way."

Explore the story behind REI Red and the Archive Colors featured in Campwell on YouTube: 87 Years in the Making:an REI Color Story.

