REI Co-op to open in College Station, Texas in fall 2024

"College Station and the surrounding region have many natural places to play, explore and relax so being outside can be part of everyday life," said Kristen Engels, REI regional director. "With incredible settings for hiking, camping, mountain biking, trail running and much more so close to the city, the co-op looks forward to being a resource when we open our 11th store in the state. We also are excited to develop partnerships with local nonprofits to support their efforts to welcome more people outside."

Store facts

Location: University Park at 615 University Drive East, College Station, TX. Adjacent to Crunch Fitness (opening fall 2024)

Store features: Full-service bike shop, buy online-pickup in store, curbside pickup

REI co-op membership: 7,000 members in College Station , 32,300 members in the Waco - Temple - Bryan region and 1.44 million members in Texas

, 32,300 members in the - - region and 1.44 million members in REI stores in Texas : Austin-Downtown (107 miles away, opened 2006), Austin -Gateway (107 miles away, opened 1989, relocated 1995), Dallas (186 miles away, opened 1993, relocated 2015), Fort Worth (174 miles away, opened 2016), Houston (93 miles away, opened 1996, relocated 2003), Houston-Baybrook (117 miles away, opened 2016), Houston -Willowbrook (72 miles away, opened 2004), Plano (200 miles away, opened 2005), San Antonio (173 miles away, opened 2012), and Southlake (194 miles away, opened 2014)

REI is the country's largest consumer co-op. Everyone is welcome to shop REI and tap into the vast amount of expertise provided by the co-op's store staff and online resources. Members who join the co-op enjoy a wide range of benefits, including a used gear trade-in program called Re/Supply; discounts on shop services and experiences; a share of the co-op's annual profits based on qualifying purchases; and more.

New members join a growing community that fights for a life outside. With each new membership purchased, the co-op donates $5 to support the REI Cooperative Action Fund. The community-supported nonprofit is fueled by donations from REI members, customers, employees, foundations, and corporate partners – including the co-op. The REI Fund provides support to nonprofit organizations across the country doing essential work to create a more equitable outdoors for everyone. As part of the REI College Station grand opening, a donation will be made to a local nonprofit. Since launching in 2021, the REI Fund has invested $815,000 in 19 Texas nonprofits. To learn more about REI Cooperative Action Fund grantees in Texas, visit www.reifund.org/grantees.

Join the REI team

REI expects to hire approximately 40 employees for the new College Station store. Candidates interested in joining the REI team can apply online at REI.jobs. Those interested can set up a job alert on the co-op's career site to be notified when positions are posted. New employees will receive a variety of benefits, including generous product and service discounts, competitive pay, and retirement contributions. Health insurance is also offered to both full-time and part-time employees.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 23 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. If you can't visit one of our many stores, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. More than a retailer, REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

