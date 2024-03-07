REI Co-op to open in Loveland, Colorado in summer 2024

"REI's presence in Colorado began in 1983 with our first store in Denver. Loveland will be our tenth location in the state," said Janet Hopkins, REI regional director for the Rockies/Great Plains region. "We look forward to serving the community and visitors who come to enjoy Rocky Mountain National Park, Long View Trail and the Colorado Front Range Trail, and endless outdoor opportunities. REI will also seek partnerships with local outdoor nonprofits to support their efforts in protecting natural places and welcoming more people outside."

Store facts

Location: The Marketplace at Centerra, Loveland, CO , 80538

, 80538 Store size: Approximately 23,000 square feet

Store features: Full-service ski and bike shop, buy online-pickup in store, curbside pick up

REI Co-op Membership: 61,000 existing members in the Loveland area and 1.32 million existing members in Colorado

area and 1.32 million existing members in Closest REI Stores: Ft Collins (14 miles away, open 1994), Boulder (38 miles away, opened 1989), Denver (47 miles away, opened 1983, relocated 2000), Lakewood (60 miles away, opened 1994), Greenwood Village (61 miles away, opened 1998, relocated 2017), Colorado Springs (110 miles away, opened 1999), Dillon (112 miles away, opened 2017)

REI actively partners with nonprofits across the country that connect people to the outdoors. In the last five years, Colorado nonprofits received more than $4.1 million from REI. Complementing REI's community investments, REI Cooperative Action Fund invests in nonprofits building more equitable and inclusive outdoor communities. In the last three years, this community supported nonprofit distributed more than $1.1 million to Colorado nonprofits. To learn more about REI Cooperative Action Fund grantees, visit www.reifund.org/grantees.

REI is the country's largest consumer co-op, though everyone is welcome to shop at its stores and tap into the vast amount of expertise provided by the co-op's store staff and online resources. Members who join the co-op enjoy a wide range of benefits, including a used gear trade-in program called Re/Supply; discounts on shop services and experiences; a share of the co-op's annual profits based on qualifying purchases; and more.

Join the REI team

REI expects to hire approximately 40 employees for the new Loveland store. Candidates interested in joining the REI team can apply online at REI.jobs. Those interested can set up a job alert on the co-op's career site to be notified when positions are posted. New employees will receive a variety of benefits, including generous product and service discounts, competitive pay, and retirement contributions. Health insurance is also offered to both full-time and part-time employees.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 23 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. If you can't visit one of our many stores, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. More than a retailer, REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

SOURCE REI Co-op