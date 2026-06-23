REI Co-op's Fourth of July Deals return with up to 50% off clearance, sale & REI Outlet

Up to 50% off clearance

Outlet: Save up to 60% off selected REI Outlet items June 29 through July 2

Limited-time sale offers; selected sale items end July 6: 25% off select REI Co-op brand gear 25% off select Osprey packs 25% off all REI Co-op Swiftland Running clothing and Active Pursuits clothing 25% off all Cannondale bikes 25% off all Kelty gear 25% off select Coleman gear



Anyone can shop at REI and experience Fourth of July savings, but REI Co-op members get even more, including:

Just for REI Co-op members: 20% off any YETI purchase. Terms apply.

Just for REI Co-op members: Save an extra 25% on premium bike tune packages at any REI Co-op shop location

Just for REI Co-op members: $20 off when you spend $100 or more at REI Outlet July 3 – July 6

REI's Fourth of July Deals give everyone a reason to make the most of summer outside, whether they're planning a long weekend away, heading to the local lake, or filling last-minute gear gaps. The event is also a good time to join the co-op and get more from every purchase year-round. For a one-time $30 fee, members receive benefits like an annual member reward of 10% back on eligible purchases, free U.S. standard shipping, access to Re/Supply used gear and trade-in options, a one-year satisfaction guarantee window, discounts on shop services and travel, exclusive coupons and more. For adventures big and small, REI's store teams can help members and customers find the right gear for hiking, camping, cycling, paddling and more.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 25 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op's many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

SOURCE REI Co-op