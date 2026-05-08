REI's biggest sale of the year happening May 15-25 with deals on 6,000+ products

REI members save more with exclusive offers

SEATTLE, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op's biggest sale of the year is back: the Anniversary Sale runs May 15-25. For 11 days, everyone can save 25% on REI Co-op brand clothing and gear, plus save up to 25% on popular outdoor brands. Members save more with exclusive coupons and ways to shop.

Starting today, the REI Anniversary Sale digital catalog is available as a resource to shop like a pro. More than 6,000 products will be on sale, including:

REI Co-op’s biggest sale of the year is back: the Anniversary Sale runs May 15-25. http://rei.com/anniversary-sale

25% off REI Co-op brand clothing and gear (excluding bikes)

20% off all Thule and Yakima racks, roof boxes and rack accessories

20% off all Co-op Cycles bikes

20% off all NEMO camp and sleeping gear

25% off all Big Agnes tents, sleeping bags and sleeping gear

25% off select KUHL clothing

25% off all KEEN footwear

25% off all Smartwool clothing and socks

25% off select The North Face clothing

25% off all Black Diamond gear and shoes (excluding cams)

25% off all Oboz footwear

25% off all prAna Stretch Zion bottoms

Save $250 all Garmin fenix 8 smartwatches and save $50 Garmin inReach Mini 3 and Mini 3 Plus

25% off Exped gear

25% off all Outdoor Research clothing and outerwear

25% off all Mountain Hardwear clothing (excluding Kor Airshell)

25% off select Altra footwear and gaiters

25% off all Merrell Moab 2 and Speed 2 footwear

25% off all Giro bike helmets

15% off all BOTE paddleboards, inflatable kayaks and accessories

50% off select REI Outlet items from May 19-21

Throughout Anniversary Sale, members save more. Just for member offers include:

20% off one full-price item from May 15-25

20% off one REI Outlet item from May 15-25

$100 off any REI Recommended and REI Exclusive trips on REI.com/travel over $1,000 USD. Book between May 1 - May 25 to save on trips departing June 1 - December 15, 2026

An extra 50% on installation services of new bike parts and accessories with purchase of product at all REI Co-op shop locations from May 15-25

20% off one Re/Supply item in store from May 15-25

During REI's Anniversary Sale opening weekend (May 15-17), everyone can save 40% off REI Co-op Magma 30 Sleeping Bag and REI Co-op Half Dome 2 Tent with Footprint (earthen gray color). From May 18-25, REI Co-op gear will be 25% off.

The REI Anniversary Sale is a great time to become a member to enjoy deeper deals during the event. Members who join the co-op for a one-time $30 fee enjoy year-round benefits , including an annual member reward of 10% back on eligible purchases; access to the co-op's used gear and trade-in program called Re/Supply; free U.S. standard shipping; extended satisfaction guarantee window of one year; discounts on shop services and travel; exclusive coupons; and more. REI Mastercard cardmembers earn 5% in REI Co-op Mastercard Rewards on all REI purchases, including Anniversary Sale purchases.

About REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 25 million members who expect and love the best quality gear and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op's many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

SOURCE REI Co-op