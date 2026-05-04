REI Co-op Releases 2025 Financial Results and Impact Report

The co‑op reports $3.54B in net sales, helped generate a record 1.2M messages to elected officials on public lands, and made progress toward more sustainable and inclusive products

SEATTLE, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co‑op today released its 2025 financial results and Impact Report, outlining how disciplined execution and deliberate choices strengthened the co-op's business and supported continued investment in members, employees and the outdoors.

In 2025, REI generated momentum by advancing key initiatives within its Peak 28 three-year strategic plan, sharpening priorities around product, service and the membership experience while maintaining disciplined investment and a long-term focus. The co-op closed the year with $3.54 billion in net sales, up slightly from 2024. Stronger operating discipline and inventory management drove a 7% year-over-year increase in gross profit, while net income improved by $102M from 2024, narrowing the full-year net loss to $54.3 million and delivering two profitable quarters to close out 2025.

As we continued progress toward profitability, we also invested more than $300 million in members, employees and communities through member rewards, performance incentives and retirement contributions, and nonprofit giving, reinforcing the connection between financial performance and long-term impact.

"This past year showed what's possible when we stay grounded in our Peak 28 strategy and true to who we are," said Mary Beth Laughton, president and CEO of REI Co‑op. "We're seeing clear signs that our plan is working, strengthening the business now and shaping a stronger future for the co-op. Alongside that progress, employees and members continue to live our values by showing up for public lands and protecting access to the outdoors for generations to come."

2025 at a Glance

$3.54 billion in net sales, up slightly from 2024.*

$1.52 billion in gross profit, up $100 million, or 7%, year-over-year, driven primarily through healthy full-price selling and strong operating discipline and inventory management.*

$203 million distributed to members through Co‑op Member Rewards.

$121.9 million invested in employee incentives and profit sharing, a 44% increase from 2024.

$11.8 million donations unlocked for outdoor nonprofits through the co-op and generosity of partners and customers. A significant portion of that support flows through the REI Cooperative Action Fund, a 501c(3) that invests in more than 360 local nonprofits working to make the outdoors more accessible for everyone.

Added one million new members, bringing our total membership to more than 26 million.

15% reduction in emissions compared to the 2019 baseline year and achieved our industry leading waste diversion goal for the 2nd consecutive year.

Opened six store locations, including four net-new stores in Amherst, NY, Chico, CA, Durango, CO and Elk Grove, Calif., and two relocations in Carlsbad, Calif. and Lynnwood, Wash.

Earned recognition from Forbes, Inc. and TIME for social impact, trust and brand leadership, and from the Human Rights Campaign for leadership on workplace equality.

*Reported results relate to the 53-week and 52-week fiscal years ended January 3, 2026 and December 28, 2024, respectively.

'Making our Mark' 2025 Impact Report Highlights

Protecting Public Lands and Expanding Access

As threats to public lands intensified in 2025, REI Co‑op took direct action alongside partners, employees and members. REI representatives advocated in Washington, D.C. and across state capitals, meeting with Congressional leaders and policymakers to make the social and economic case for protecting public lands and expanding outdoor access.

Through the Cooperative Action Network, REI employees and members generated a record-breaking 1.2 million messages to elected officials, helping secure major wins for the outdoors, including blocking proposed selloffs and supporting local ballot measures that unlocked more than $2.5 billion in funding for public lands nationwide.

Advancing More Sustainable and Inclusive Products

In 2025, REI continued investing in circular textile innovation by entering a three-year offtake agreement with Ambercycle to help scale performance materials made from existing textiles rather than virgin polyester. The co‑op is among the first outdoor retailers to invest in this approach and plans to share learnings to help accelerate industry adoption.

"We want to make our mark on the industry by creating the best outdoor gear possible while minimizing waste and environmental impact," said Ajay Chadha, director of materials innovation at REI Co-op Brands. "That includes using materials like these that help reduce waste and carbon emissions and support our Climate and Zero Waste goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions, use cleaner energy and keep materials out of landfills across our products and operations. By giving next-generation technologies a platform to grow and sharing what we learn, we can help make these solutions accessible to more brands and scale their impact."

REI also advanced inclusive product design by redesigning kids' Co‑op Cycles using data driven sizing and input from parents and caregivers, moving away from scaled-down adult designs to better reflect how kids move and grow.

"If we can use data to create sleeping bag sizes that fit most people, why wouldn't we apply that same thinking to bikes for kids?" said Nate Borne, director of product strategy at REI Co‑op. "This work challenges longstanding industry norms and results in products designed specifically for how kids actually move and grow."

The redesigned bikes are one example of how we're embedding inclusive design into product, experiences, and storytelling as part of our broader effort to foster a co-op, industry and outdoor spaces where everyone can belong and thrive.

"Our impact comes to life through the people who show up every day to protect the outdoors and expand access," said Susan Viscon, chief new ventures and impact officer at REI Co‑op. "Looking ahead, we'll continue building on this momentum by investing in solutions that deliver lasting benefits for people, places and the outdoor industry."

Learn more

Full audited financials for 2025 are available here. Explore the co-op's full Impact Report at rei.com/impact.

About REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 25 million members who expect and love the best quality gear and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op's many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

SOURCE REI Co-op