REI Engineers, Inc. Charleston Branch Has A New Manager

Charlie brings twenty-seven (27) years of expertise to this role. He holds multiple Bachelor of Science degrees in Engineering from Drexel University and is a licensed professional engineer in sixteen (16) states. He is a Registered Roof Observer (RRO ® ) from IIBEC, the International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants and serves on the IIBEC Certified Building Enclosure Commissioning Provider (CBECxP ® ) Task Force. He holds accreditations as a Building Enclosure Commissioning Process Provider (BECxP) and as an Accredited Commissioning Authority + Building Enclosure (CxA+BE) from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Charlie Arnold, PE, BECxP, CxA+BE, RRO will lead REI Engineers, Inc. in Charleston, SC as Branch Manager.

Currently, he and his team are providing design review services to the City of Charleston on the International African American Museum to ensure this landmark's success when it opens in 2022.

In his spare time, Charlie enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

REI Engineers, Inc. (est. 1997) provides engineering consulting services, specializing in the science of roofing, waterproofing, exterior wall science, and pavement. REI is an employee-owned company of 90+ employees and has eight (8) offices located in the Carolinas, Florida, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

REI Engineers: Engineering solutions for tomorrow®. www.reiengineers.com

