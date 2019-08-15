REI expands partnership with NOLS to create two-day Wilderness Safety Training courses perfect for weekend warriors

"Across REI, we want to awaken a lifelong love of the outdoors for all, and we recognize that experiencing the outdoors looks different for every person," said Rebecca Bear, director of REI outdoor programs and experiences. "We've been extremely proud to work with NOLS for the past nine years, and we're excited to build on our successful partnership to bring a new set of courses to the market that are a natural fit for the everyday explorer."

REI and NOLS have certified tens of thousands of outdoor enthusiasts in Wilderness First Aid and as Wilderness First Responders. The new Wilderness Safety Training courses will be held in REI stores in 14 U.S. cities this fall with more courses expected to be added in 2020. The two-day courses contrast with the traditional NOLS expeditions which range from a week to several months.

"NOLS believes anyone can be a leader. The Wilderness Safety Training courses we're offering with REI teach planning and decision-making skills that complement first aid and technical skills in a way that all experience levels will benefit," said Katie Baum Mettenbrink, Risk Services Manager at NOLS. "When you start a trip with a plan and can identify potential hazards, you're able to focus on having fun instead of managing unexpected problems and injuries. And if something goes wrong despite all your preparation, having a plan sets you up for an effective response."

Wilderness Safety Training courses are $245 for REI members and $275 for non-members. Through both presentations and hands-on practice scenarios, participants will learn:

Trip planning principles and how to identify life-threatening wilderness hazards

Outdoor leadership and decision-making strategies

Emergency planning (self-assessment tools included)

For more information on the courses, including schedules and locations, visit REI.com.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 18 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 155 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the free REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company, a global leader that runs more than 250 itineraries across all continents. In every community where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

About NOLS

Established in 1965, NOLS is the leader in wilderness education. What began in a small cabin in Wyoming's Wind River mountain range has evolved into a global, multifaceted non-profit school offering a proven leadership curriculum through expedition courses, wilderness medicine certifications, risk management training, and custom education solutions for organizations. Today, NOLS operates 16 campuses worldwide and provides classroom instruction in over 40 countries. The NOLS community includes over 800 active instructors who teach a variety of outdoor skills from mountaineering and sailing to wilderness medicine that empower students to step forward in their lives. To learn more about NOLS or to apply for a course, visit www.nols.edu or call 800.710.6657 to speak to an advisor.

