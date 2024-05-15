REI sale runs May 17-27 and celebrates members with deeper savings on the co-op's best outdoor brands

SEATTLE, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op celebrates its members and kicks off the hiking and camping season with the return of its biggest sale of the year. REI's Anniversary Sale runs May 17 – 27 with major savings on favorite outdoor gear and apparel brands that inspire outdoor adventures all summer. The sale includes deals for everyone, with the deepest savings and special offers available just for co-op members, including savings on all REI Co-op brand gear, clothing, footwear, and bikes.

REI kicks off its Anniversary Sale, the co-op’s biggest sale of the year

"The co-op has been sharing the love of the outdoors with our members for 86 years," says Ben Steele, REI executive vice president and chief customer officer. "We continue the tradition on with the Anniversary Sale, one of our favorite ways to celebrate our members with some of the biggest savings on the best gear and apparel."

A digital catalog with some of the best deals during REI's Anniversary Sale is available now to review.

Highlights include:

30% off REI Co-op brand clothing and gear

20% off all Co-op Cycles bikes

20% off all Yakima and Thule car racks, roof boxes and rack accessories

and Thule car racks, roof boxes and rack accessories 40% off all The North Face tents

40% off Altra Lone Peak 7 trail-running shoes

Save $100 on Garmin inReach Mini 2

on Garmin inReach Mini 2 25% off selected footwear from KEEN, La Sportiva, Oboz, HOKA and Salomon

25% off selected clothing from prAna, Cotopaxi, Columbia , Outdoor Research, PEARL iZUMi and more

, Outdoor Research, PEARL iZUMi and more 25% off selected gear from NEMO, Black Diamond , Hydro Flask, Osprey, Sea to Summit, Exped, Big Agnes and more

, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Sea to Summit, Exped, Big Agnes and more Just for REI Co-op Members: Members can save 20% off selected REI adventure travel trips to the Apalachin Trail, Great Smoky Mountains, New River Gorge, Grand Canyon, Shenandoah, and Olympic National Parks when booked between May 10-27 . For trip itineraries and offer details see REI.com/trips-on-sale.

REI Co-op members can also save 20% on one full-price item and an extra 20% off one online REI Outlet item from May 17-27 by using coupon code "ANNIV24." Members also receive 20% off an entire REI Re/Supply used gear order with code "USEDANV24."

REI will also offer up to 50% off past-season styles from top brands such as Patagonia, The North Face, and KUHL as well as offer special "flash deals" for 50% off select REI Co-op brands products for a limited time throughout the sale.

REI continues to celebrate today's members as it did when there were only 23 members and a single shelf at a grocery co-op. Even now with over 24 million members and stores from coast to coast, the co-op's Anniversary Sale offers deep savings to its members—by celebrating with savings on the biggest and best array of gear and apparel for any adventure.

The REI Anniversary Sale is a great time to become a member to enjoy deeper deals during the event. Members who join the co-op for a one-time $30 fee enjoy a range of year-round benefits, including access to the co-op's slightly used gear and trade-in program called Re/Supply; discounts on shop services and experiences; a share of the co-op's annual profits based on qualifying purchases in the form of a Member Reward; and more. REI Mastercard cardmembers will earn 5% in REI Co-op Mastercard Rewards on all REI purchases, including A-sale purchases.

About REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 24 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. If you can't visit one of our many stores, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. More than a retailer, REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

SOURCE REI