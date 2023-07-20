REI-Supported FDA Project Wins 2023 AFCEA Innovate IT Award

STERLING, Va., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions to the federal government, announced today that its work with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) won the sought-after 2023 The Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association (AFCEA) Innovate IT Award. REI supports the modernization of the System for Entry Review and Import Operation (SERIO) under the FDA's Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA). The FDA ORA team won the IT Modernization of the Year Award category.

AFCEA Bethesda's InnovateIT Awards program recognizes individuals, teams, and agencies in the federal civilian space that have demonstrated an ability to drive tangible results through their leadership skills and innovative thinking.

The FDA ORA ensures that domestic and foreign foods and cosmetics are safe; and that drugs, medical devices, biologics, and other products are safe and effective. However, the annual increase in imported products globally, driven by advancements in production and distribution, creates a complex and ever-evolving environment to navigate.

ORA partnered with REI Systems to continue development of SERIO, a modern web and mobile app built to help ORA imports investigators capture data quickly and accurately both in the office and while in the field without network connectivity. SERIO has reduced the previous manual data entry process, and will improve data accuracy, reduce operating costs, and increase productivity across field activities.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the FDA to help improve the safety and effectiveness of products the American public will consume. We remain committed to driving digital transformation for ORA and the FDA," said Sid Agarwal, Vice President of REI Systems' Health Division.

REI Systems' CEO Shyam Salona stated, "Congratulations to our FDA ORA client team! This recognition highlights the remarkable progress the FDA ORA Team is making in modernizing its imports investigational processes. This program achievement underscores REI's commitment to delivering digital transformation solutions that drive mission impact for millions of Americans."

About REI Systems

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE REI Systems