REI Systems Accelerates 2024 Momentum With 8th Washington Post Top Workplace Win

The "REI Way" Drives Growth, Employee Satisfaction and External Recognition of Customer Innovation

STERLING, Va., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REI Systems announced its selection as a 2024 Top Workplace by The Washington Post for the eighth year, ranking 22nd in the Large Business Category. More than 3,500 companies were invited to participate. The award is based solely on employee feedback and measures several aspects of workplace culture, employee engagement and career development, including pay, benefits, and training.

Employee feedback emphasized REI's commitment to the REI Way, which includes working efficiently and effectively while keeping everyone informed on important decisions. Employees also appreciated the prioritization of formal training programs that support career growth, along with REI's dedication to diversity and inclusiveness.

"It's clear to me that our people-first philosophy – or 'The REI Way' – makes an impact across the government agency community," said Shyam Salona, Chief Executive Officer, REI Systems. "For the last 30+ years, REI delivered innovative technology solutions to federal agencies. As we look toward another year of growth, I'm proud of the tremendous environment we've cultivated internally that enables for greater impact and transformation with our customers."

Over the last year, REI Systems has achieved significant business milestones across the organization. In 2023, REI Systems' GovGrants® product earned four new Federal customers – the Library of Congress, Inter-American Foundation, Northern Border Regional Commission, and the just-announced Department of Veteran's Affairs. In addition, the company won several awards for its commitment to industry excellence, including Government Contractor of the Year at the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce's 2023 GovCon Awards and the Association for Corporate Growth's 2023 Growth Award. Both awards highlight REI Systems' exceptional growth of 31% per annum from 2020-2023.

Employee feedback highlights the enduring stability that REI provides, fostering a sense of security and confidence among its workforce. REI's support of internal promotions resulted in 164 employees being elevated within the last calendar year, representing over 20% of the company.

"REI's commitment to fostering an inclusive culture where employees are empowered to make the right decisions and achieve excellence ensures we maintain our tradition of unparalleled customer service," said Shawn Julien, Chief People Officer at REI Systems. "This dedication to our people and core values drives our success and sets us apart in the industry."

Across the government landscape, federal agencies recognize REI Systems' unique ability to support individual agency goals and modernization journeys. Throughout 2023 and early 2024, the company has supported multiple customer innovation and project awards – each highlighting REI Systems' technology as an impactful step in delivering digital transformation solutions that drive mission impact.

About REI Systems

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance government missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, case management systems, government data analytics and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. For more information, please visit: www.REIsystems.com.

