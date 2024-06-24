REI Systems Awarded $6M Contract from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for its Grants Management Solution

Technology Provider Selected Through Grants QSMO Marketplace to Deliver GovGrants® Solution in Supporting the VA's Grants Management Process

STERLING, Va., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems has received a contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for its GovGrants® grants management solution and hosting services. Under this $6M+ contract, REI Systems will provide enterprise-level grants management technology to four of the VA's National Program Offices – each of which issue over $1B in grants each year. These programs include Supportive Services for Veterans Families (SSVF), Grant and Per Diem (GPD), Suicide Prevention (SP), and Legal Services for Veterans (LSV).

As part of this procurement, the VA utilized the Grants Quality Service Management Office (Grants QSMO) and its extensive set of market research. The VA sought solutions that adhered to the Grants QSMO's Catalog of Market Research that showcases modern, COTS SaaS grants management solutions and services that are validated as high quality, innovative, and trusted services by the Federal market. The VA's selection of GovGrants highlights REI's successful partnership with the Grants QSMO in advancing key programmatic, technical, and data related innovations across the grants domain.

"REI Systems is committed to being at the forefront of grants management innovation. At the heart of our Mindful Modernization approach is blending leading technology with human-centered design principles. We are grateful for this relationship with the VA and look forward to a long-term partnership helping to serve those who served this country. This latest contract award is a testament to the growing trust we are building with our valued government customers across domains and mission areas," said Wagish Bhartiya, Chief Growth Officer at REI Systems.

This contract from Veteran's Affairs is the most recent federal agency that has selected GovGrants as its grant's solution. The Inter-American Foundation (IAF), the Library of Congress (LOC), and the Northern Border Regional Commission (NRBC) all went through a competitive process to select GovGrants® as part of the QSMO marketplace.

GovGrants® is a full grants lifecycle, modular, cloud-based, and highly configurable grants management product for government grant makers and grant recipients. It can be deployed quickly and, if needed, used out-of-the-box to maximize time to value. REI has recently released the newest version of GovGrants® - GovGrants® 3.0 - to the market. Key upgrades include the inclusion of enhanced user experience capabilities for both the grant maker and recipients, better interfaces with 3rd party systems including Grants.gov as well as financial management systems, and advanced data / predictive analytics. The product will also include key artificial intelligence capabilities in coming months. The product has further solidified its status as a trusted product through its FedRAMP Compliance and QSMO recommendation.

