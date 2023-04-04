REI Systems Coasts to Number 25 on Washington Business Journal's Government Technology Contractor List

STERLING, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems (REI), a leading employer and provider of government services, announced today it has ranked No. 25 on Washington Business Journal's List of Largest Government Technology Contractors in Greater D.C. Each year, the leading Washington, D.C. business publication recognizes the most prominent government technology contractors in the federal market based on their total number of full-time employees in the greater Washington region.

"REI is proud to be included in this industry ranking and recognized as one of the largest government technology contractors," said Shyam Salona, CEO of REI Systems. "We have seen tremendous organic growth over the past few years due to the hard work of our employees, who continue to go above and beyond – aligning our world-class technology solutions with rapid innovation."

For over 30 years, REI has partnered with state, federal, and local governments to provide mission-critical services by leveraging extensive expertise to develop high-quality services and cost-effective solutions customized to each customer's unique needs. REI offers governments the ability to implement programs rapidly and with scalable operations and automated systems.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a top government technology provider," said Wagish Bhartiya, CGO of REI Systems. "This ranking reinforces that our customers trust what we do and how we do it. We look forward to delighting our government customers by delivering next-generation mission-critical solutions in the year ahead."

REI is included on the list alongside some of the industry's most prominent names, such as Booz Allen Hamilton, General Dynamics Corp., Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Corp., and SAIC Inc.

To view the complete list, click here.

About REI Systems

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization® is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology.

For more information, visit REIsystems.com.

