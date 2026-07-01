REI Systems' GovOrch™ AI Now Available on Department of War CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

STERLING, Va., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a non-traditional defense contractor, announced today that GovOrch™ AI achieved "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. GovOrch AI is a secure, governed agentic AI solution that enables government agencies to use fragmented data across systems to make faster, more informed mission decisions.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, Department of War's (DoW's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence.

REI's video, DoW GovOrch™AI – An Agentic AI-powered Data Orchestrator, accessible only by government customers on the marketplace, presents an actual use case for turning data stovepipes into trusted, high-quality decisions at mission speed. GovOrch AI helps mission and business users ask cross-system questions with confidence. Its agents discover relevant sources, harmonize schemas, generate governed workflows, validate outputs, and preserve provenance, while keeping humans in control of final decisions.

GovOrch, purpose-built for self-hosting within secure DoW environments, works where data already resides, eliminating expensive integrations and reducing migration burden, compliance gaps, fragility, and vendor lock-in. In federal prototypes, GovOrch cut report time by 25-40%, reduced reconciliation 30-40%, avoided $36M in misclassified IT spend, and compressed workflows from weeks to hours.

"GovOrch AI was built to help government teams move from fragmented data to trusted decisions without creating another centralized platform or adding integration burden," said Shyam Salona, CEO of REI Systems. "Its Awardable status on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace gives government customers a practical path to evaluate secure, governed agentic AI that works where their data already resides and delivers measurable mission impact."

About REI Systems

REI Systems delivers reliable and innovative technology solutions that empower Defense, Space, Homeland, and Federal agencies to achieve their missions. For over 35 years, we've helped our customers solve complex challenges, make data-driven decisions, streamline processes, and improve citizen services. As a 100% employee-owned company, we are all directly invested in delivering excellence. With a fierce commitment to mission impact, we ensure measurable outcomes that align with our customers' strategic goals. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

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SOURCE REI Systems