REI Systems Appoints Indunil Ranaviraja as Head of Mission Enablement and Innovation

STERLING, Va., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a technology service provider with 36 years of delivering reliable, effective, and innovative solutions that advance government, has appointed Indunil Ranaviraja as Head of Mission Enablement and Innovation, a new enterprise leadership role focused on strengthening how the firm connects mission insight and customer engagement through innovation to drive higher-value outcomes across federal programs.

Indunil brings over a decade of leadership at REI, with a strong track record of delivery excellence and a proven ability to build trusted, long-standing relationships with customers and internal teams. She previously led the Mission Optimization Services business unit, where she built and scaled REI's Advisory Services practice into a core capability and led it through a dynamic 2025, maintaining strong customer relationships and delivery performance, and securing new contract wins.

A winner of the 2025 Women in Technology Leadership Award, Indunil is known for combining delivery excellence with deep customer engagement to identify mission needs early and translate them into actionable, scalable solutions.

In her new role, she will work across REI and with customers and partners to strengthen early engagement around mission needs and ensure innovation efforts are grounded in real mission needs and positioned for adoption. This will benefit customers by accelerating outcomes, reducing risk, and maximizing the impact of their mission investments.

"I'm honored to step into this role at a time when the need for meaningful, mission-focused innovation has never been greater," said Indunil. "This role presents an exciting opportunity to build on REI's strong delivery excellence foundation. By understanding our customers' evolving needs and translating those insights into scalable, impactful solutions, I look forward to working across our teams and with our partners to ensure we collectively drive lasting value."

The creation of this role reflects REI's continued focus on delivering with excellence, building enduring partnerships, and aligning innovation to the highest-value mission outcomes.

About REI Systems

REI Systems delivers reliable and innovative technology solutions that empower federal, state, local, and nonprofit organizations to achieve their missions. For over 36 years, we've helped our customers solve complex challenges, make data-driven decisions, streamline processes, and improve citizen services. As a 100% employee-owned company, we are all directly invested in delivering excellence. With a fierce commitment to mission impact, we ensure measurable outcomes that align with our customers' strategic goals. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

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SOURCE REI Systems