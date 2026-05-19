REI Systems Launches GovOrch™ AI to Help Agencies Turn Fragmented Data into Mission Intelligence

New agentic AI platform helps agencies use data across disconnected systems

STERLING, Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems today announced the launch of GovOrch™ AI, a secure, governed agentic AI platform that helps government agencies use fragmented data across systems to make faster, more informed mission decisions.

GovOrch AI introduces a horizontal intelligence layer for government systems, enabling agencies to orchestrate and use data where it resides without moving or rebuilding their existing systems. It addresses a persistent bottleneck: critical data is spread across systems, environments, and security boundaries, often requiring manual reconciliation, custom integrations, or heavy technical support before it can support timely decisions. As agencies face increasing pressure to improve efficiency, accelerate oversight, and operate with fewer resources, the ability to access trusted data across systems in real time is becoming mission critical.

GovOrch AI enables agencies to:

Connect, query, and orchestrate data through a natural language interface





Build intent-driven data pipelines without custom technical support





Use deterministic execution to improve accuracy and reduce hallucinations





Apply policy-driven access controls across security boundaries

In early implementations, GovOrch AI delivered measurable results, including:

Up to 40% reduction in data extraction and reporting time





40% reduction in manual reconciliation effort, leading to weeks of labor savings





Approximately 80% fewer cross-system data inconsistencies





$36 million in cost avoidance

GovOrch AI is designed for civilian, defense, and enterprise environments where leaders need trusted insight across disconnected systems. Use cases include program oversight, fraud detection, readiness visibility, sustainment coordination, acquisition modernization, financial management, and reporting.

"Government agencies do not need more data. They need a better way to use the data already spread across their systems. GovOrch AI offers that," said Shyam Salona, CEO of REI Systems. "This new platform gives teams secure, governed access to answers from the systems they already rely on, reducing manual effort and accelerating mission outcomes."

Availability

GovOrch™ AI is now available to federal agencies. It can be deployed within secure cloud and enclave environments.

About REI Systems

For over 36 years, REI Systems has delivered reliable and innovative technology solutions that help federal, state, local, and nonprofit organizations solve complex challenges, make data-driven decisions, streamline processes, improve citizen services, and achieve their missions. As a 100 percent employee-owned company, REI Systems is committed to delivering excellence and measurable mission outcomes. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

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SOURCE REI Systems