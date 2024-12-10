REI Systems Wins Data.gov Recompete, Extending 15-Year Partnership with GSA

STERLING, Va., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, in partnership with joint venture partner ADG TECH CONSULTING, has won the GSA Data.gov Technical Support (TSS) Contract recompete. This $3.5 million Small Business Set-Aside contract was awarded after a competitive process involving 13 bidders, underscoring the team's deep expertise in federal open data initiatives.

Data.gov is the U.S. government's open data platform, providing free access to a wide range of datasets from federal agencies. It empowers Americans to explore government data, supporting transparency and informed decision-making. Citizens, businesses, and developers use Data.gov to research topics, create innovative applications, and access information that can drive economic development, policy creation, and public accountability. Since its launch in 2009, REI has been a key partner, driving the platform's development and ongoing modernization.

In its early days, REI built the platform's infrastructure on an ambitious five-week timeline. The team designed a hybrid system combining content management for agency uploads with a data catalog for public searches. This approach allowed agencies to upload data seamlessly while enabling users to search datasets across agencies from a single platform.

REI also ensured the platform met government certification and accreditation requirements before its May 2009 launch with 47 datasets. Today, Data.gov hosts over 301,700 datasets, serving as a cornerstone of government transparency.

Over the years, REI continued to deliver impactful improvements:

In 2015, REI supported migrating the platform's WordPress and CKAN systems to AWS, upgrading CKAN, launching climate change initiatives, and improving site functionality under a $1.7 million contract.

contract. In 2019, REI won another TSS contract to modernize Data.gov, further bolstering its role as a central tool for open data and transparency.

"We're proud to have GSA's continued confidence in our work on Data.gov," said Samidha Manu, REI's Vice President of the Federal Civilian business unit. "Modernization efforts across government are making data more accessible, discoverable, and usable for the American public. REI has consistently advanced open data by streamlining data harvesting, improving platform functionality, and maintaining Data.gov's position as a cornerstone of transparency."

REI's long-standing partnership with Data.gov reflects its dedication to the open data mission and its "customers for life" philosophy. With team members on the program for over a decade, REI delivers continuity, expertise, and high-quality results.

"Our forward-leaning approach drives innovation and keeps Data.gov aligned with evolving government priorities, solidifying us as a trusted partner through multiple administrations," Manu added.

Under the new contract, REI will focus on operational and maintenance (O&M) tasks to enhance efficiency, cut costs, and empower the government to leverage data more effectively. These efforts will ensure Data.gov continues to mature as a platform while enabling faster and more reliable public access to vital government data.

