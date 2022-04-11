REI University Launches as the Premier Online Real Estate Investment Education and Coaching Platform to Professionally Train Real Estate Investors

REI University promises to transform amateur investors into professionals with online learning modules, outcome-based learning and live coaching with industry's top real estate experts

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REI University launches as the premier online education platform for real estate investment. REI University's launch includes a user-friendly platform offering educational courses, outcome-based learning and live coaching to train amateur real estate investors to become professional investors.

REI University's mission is to provide specialized knowledge and coaching in all areas of real estate investing for all levels of investment experience and expertise, including beginners and advanced investors. The curriculum, created by a Stanford University graduate and real estate investment expert, approaches online education in a new way by training students to become professionals and providing them the tools and real-time advice to scale their business as part of the coursework. Unlike many online educational programs today, REI University supports the needs of aspiring real estate investors and entrepreneurs by teaching tested investment strategies as well as providing students access to investment software and tools.

"I founded and launched REI University as an innovative and hands-on approach to real estate investment, through an online educational platform. As an experienced investor myself, I wanted to create a platform that gives students a leg-up on the lessons I had to learn myself entering this industry," says Hamza Ibrahim, founder and CEO of REI University. "While the platform goes beyond real estate wholesaling, this real estate investment practice is essential for adults transitioning to new careers in the industry. Our team of expert coaches believe this curriculum and their combined specialized knowledge will help students achieve success as their own business owners and create generational wealth and security for themselves and their families."

REI University's starter course, The Wholesaling Academy, is a 12-week program that combines module coursework with daily live training sessions from subject matter experts within the real estate investment industry. The program is designed to walk the student through the wholesaling process, from lead generation, working with sellers and buyers, to understanding contracts and other necessary skills to successfully start their own businesses. Graduates receive a tool-kit of resources they can use in their wholesaling business, in addition to a completion certification and exclusive access to an alumni network and community for continued support.

A secondary course, REI Entrepreneur, teaches students who have completed the Wholesaling Academy how to build a team, operationalize and scale their business. The company plans to develop additional courses for students interested in learning more strategies such as fixing and flipping a house, managing short-term rentals as well as investing in other forms of real estate like multi-family and commercial properties.

