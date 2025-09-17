REI Utility Services Acquires Torlan Engineering, Expanding Power Systems Engineering Capabilities

ATHENS, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Utility Services, a leading provider of power systems engineering and field services to electric utilities, announced today that it has acquired Torlan Engineering, a Houston-based power systems engineering firm. Torlan provides outsourced engineering services to electric utilities, including power systems protection, protective relaying and studies, protection and control design, automation and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) engineering, equipment evaluation and planning studies, testing and commissioning, and substation design. The acquisition brings together two trusted electric utility service providers with complementary capabilities and a shared focus on quality, responsiveness, and long-term client partnerships.

REI acquires Torlan Engineering, expanding power systems engineering capabilities

Torlan contributes significant technical depth through its team of licensed professional engineers with specialized expertise in protection and control systems, testing and commissioning, and other services. Additionally, Torlan's established client presence in Texas and Oklahoma strengthens REI's market position in key South Central utility markets, enabling enhanced service delivery and regional coverage.

"Torlan has built a strong reputation for technical excellence and trusted client relationships," said Mitchell Mayo, CEO of REI Utility Services. "We are excited to have their expertise and talent on our team. We believe the expertise that the Torlan team brings will only strengthen what we already have and will allow REI to continue providing its client-centered services across the nation at a new level. Expanded service offerings, same REI, same quality—only stronger."

"REI's mission has always been to support the critical infrastructure that powers our communities and economy," said Michael Sommerdorf, Principal at LP First Capital. "The Torlan acquisition accelerates our growth strategy by expanding our engineering capabilities and market reach, positioning us to be the premier partner for utilities navigating the energy transition and unprecedented demand growth."

"We're building REI to be the most trusted and comprehensive utility services partner in the industry," said Thomas Ince, Managing Partner at LP First Capital. "Torlan's proven track record and specialized expertise represent exactly the type of strategic addition that accelerates our vision—expanding our talent base, broadening our service offerings, and strengthening our ability to deliver exceptional value to utility clients nationwide."

About REI Utility Services

REI Utility Services is a leading engineering and specialized field services firm headquartered in Athens, Texas, serving electric utilities nationwide. The company provides comprehensive solutions in power system engineering, testing and commissioning, joint use management, and other specialized field services for generation, substation, transmission, and distribution assets. REI's name reflects the company's core values — Reliability, Ethics, and Integrity — which guide every project, partnership, and decision the firm makes. www.reiutilityservices.com

About Torlan Engineering

Torlan Engineering is a Houston-based power systems engineering firm specializing in outsourced engineering services for electric utilities. The company serves investor-owned and electric cooperative clients across Texas and Oklahoma, providing comprehensive technical solutions including power systems protection, protective relaying and studies, protection and control design, automation and SCADA engineering, equipment evaluation and planning studies, testing and commissioning, and substation design. www.torlaneng.com

About LP First Capital

LP First Capital is a private investment firm focused on making thoughtful investments in profitable service businesses across an array of industries. We specialize in partnering with founder-led, family-owned businesses where there is compelling potential for both organic and inorganic growth. We serve as an extension of our management teams, by applying a combination of financial, operational, and technological expertise to help scale their business together as partners. To date, we have built a portfolio of leading platform businesses that utilize a combination of M&A and organic growth to become leading scaled platforms within a given industry. www.lpfirst.com

SOURCE REI Utility Services