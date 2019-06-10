Reibus International Acquires Competitor

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reibus International, Inc., a fast-growing B2B marketplace in the industrial materials space, announced today it has acquired all of the assets of Blue Steel LLC (d/b/a Metalmixx), an online platform that facilitates the purchase and sale of excess carbon steel.

"We're very excited about the Metalmixx acquisition," said Reibus CEO John Armstrong. "The Metalmixx marketplace, like Reibus, provides an independent web-enabled solution to improve the efficiency of buying and selling industrial metals."

Reibus will rapidly transition Metalmixx customers to the Reibus platform, and Metalmixx will cease operations. By transitioning Metalmixx's users to Reibus, former Metalmixx customers will benefit from all of the advantages of Reibus' world-class platform, including a proprietary database of industrial metals for sale on an independent cloud-based platform, unique user tools such as trade credit solutions and complete freight services, security and anonymity for all transactions, all backed by an experienced sales and marketing team."

Key Metalmixx personnel have agreed to consult with Reibus to ensure a smooth transition for all Metalmixx customers.

Reibus International is the independent marketplace for industrial materials. For inquiries, please go to www.reibus.com, email us at info@reibus.com, or call us at 470-482-1820.

Related Images

reibus.jpg

Reibus

SOURCE Reibus International