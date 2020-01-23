Reibus International, Inc. Announces Closing of Equity Financing

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reibus International, Inc., a fast growing B2B marketplace in the industrial materials space ("Reibus") is pleased to announce that it has closed on a seed capital financing. Heavy interest in the round allowed Reibus to raise seed capital from a carefully selected group of established venture capital funds, supporting the continued rapid growth of its independent, web-enabled marketplace. The Reibus platform improves the efficiency of buying and selling industrial materials and injects liquidity throughout the industrial supply chain.

John Armstrong, CEO of Reibus commented, "Reibus has been growing rapidly since its inception in May 2018. We are thrilled to have the support of successful venture capital firms who share our desire to improve efficiency and unlock value throughout the industrial supply chain. The seed capital we have raised allows us to accelerate our transformation of the industry and the release of game-changing new features. If you buy or sell industrial materials, the Reibus platform offers unbeatable efficiency, flexibility and anonymity. We are delighted to welcome our new investors and partners to the Reibus family."

This press release is not an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offer may be made only pursuant to the company's prospectus for an offering and only in states in which the offering is registered or exempt from registration and by broker-dealers authorized to do so.

About Reibus

Reibus International is the independent and anonymous marketplace for industrial materials. For inquiries, please go to: http://www.reibus.com, email us at: info@reibus.com, or call us at: 470-482-1820.

