Reich Brothers Announces purchase of 1,900,000 SF Industrial Campus on 53 acres in Middle River, MD for $52,500,000

Reich Brothers plans to spend in excess of $30,000,000 renovating the property with new and improved infrastructure and cosmetics including ESFR sprinkler systems, Dock and Drive in packages, LED lighting, rail and heavy power. The modernized campus will also benefit from expansive economic incentives inclusive of Enterprise Zone, Opportunity Zone, MD Job creation and Foreign Trade Zone designations.

"We are committed to preserving the integrity and great history of the Martin Aviation campus and bringing the necessary investment to stimulate new tenancy, jobs and the local economy. Baltimore is one of the fastest growing and dynamic industrial markets in the country served by a thriving port, terrific labor force and a friendly business environment. Reich Brothers looks forward to a successful and collaborative relationship with the city of Middle River and Baltimore County," said Michael Reich, Principal and Co-Director of Acquisitions at Reich Brothers. "We are very excited about this new acquisition and addition to our national portfolio and look forward to restoring the great legacy of this terrific campus."

Reich Brothers is a national industrial real estate investment group with 17,000,000 square feet under management across the United States and specializes in the repurposing of underutilized industrial assets for modern day manufacturing and distribution uses. In the last 12 months, Reich has significantly scaled its currently portfolio with aims to double its existing assets under management over the next 12-18 months.

