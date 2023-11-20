Reich Brothers Announces purchase of 309,968 square foot cross dock distribution facility in Toledo, OH

Reich Brothers continues its push nationally, purchasing well located highly functional assets in dynamic growth markets. This acquisition marks its first foray into the Toledo market but follows a string of industrial purchases over the past 24 months in the Metro Detroit region less than 50 miles away.

"The Toledo industrial market is on the rise with growing momentum. Located along interstate I-75 with a dynamic labor force and diversified economic base, there is a reason why so many of our great companies both domestic and international continue to locate their operations in this region.", said Michael Reich Managing Partner of Acquisitions and Operations at Reich Brothers. "Reich Brothers is very excited to expand its industrial portfolio to Toledo and will look to further expand its presence in the region as opportunities arise."

Reich Brothers is a national industrial real estate investment group with approximately 18,000,000 square feet under management across the United States and specializes in the repurposing of underutilized industrial assets for modern day manufacturing and distribution uses.

