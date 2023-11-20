Reich Brothers Announces purchase of 309,968 square foot cross dock distribution facility in Toledo, OH

20 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET
The facility is located at 1435 Matzinger Rd and will be leased back to Stellantis for parts distribution.
NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reich Brothers is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 309,968 square foot Stellantis owned facility in Toledo, OH. The concrete tilt up cross dock facility is well located off I-75 and downtown Toledo with all modern warehouse amenities inclusive of ESFR fire suppression systems, 32' clear ceiling heights, 102 truck docks, 50 x 50 Column spacing and over 200 trailer spots. It was originally built for Stellantis to service its Toledo Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Assembly facility and will continue to house its parts distribution business for the foreseeable future.
