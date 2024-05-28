Reich Brothers announces purchase of 61,000 square foot distribution facility in Tampa, FL

The Facility located at 9009 E Martin Luther King Blvd Tampa FL is located in the East Tampa airport submarket with immediate access to I-75

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reich Brothers is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 61,000 sq ft warehouse in Tampa, FL. The concrete tilt up warehouse is well located off I-75, the booming I-4 corridor and a short distance to the Port of Tampa Bay. The facility is currently leased to a Fortune 500 National supplier, boasts 30' clear ceiling heights, multiple loading positions and has an excess of 3 acres of paved outdoor storage.

This acquisition marks Reich Brothers first foray into the Tampa market as it continues to expand its growing portfolio both in the southeast and nationally.

"The Tampa industrial market is one of the most in demand markets nationally, continuing to demonstrate above trend growth and strong fundamentals. This facility is a terrific addition to Reich's portfolio and is indicative of our ability to execute seamlessly in challenging macroeconomic environments," said Michael Reich, Managing Partner of Acquisitions and Operations at Reich Brothers. "Reich Brothers will look to further expand its presence in the region as opportunities arise."

Reich Brothers is a national industrial real estate investment group with over 19,000,000 sq ft under management across the United States and specializes in the repurposing of underutilized industrial assets for modern day manufacturing and distribution uses.

